Mino Raiola's entire headquarters in Monaco radiates optimism. Bright colours contrast with the white walls, covered with entertaining works of modern art. Raiola himself is just the same. He dresses casually and is lively, sharp of mind and fast of tongue. He talks to us in perfect Spanish - he speaks six languages. He understands every facet of the football industry and talks about each of them with confidence. And he’s got the footballer of the moment in his hands…