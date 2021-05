VfL Wolfsburg boss Jörg Schmadtke does not think that Borussia Dortmund have the financial means to sign Maxence Lacroix this summer. Maxence Lacroix has been linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund in recent months, with reports claiming that incoming head coach Marco Rose is a big fan of the defender. But it still remains to be seen whether the Black and Yellows can afford his signature during this period of financial uncertainty.