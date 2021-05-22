newsbreak-logo
Brady Policelli's single in ninth lifts Toledo Mud Hens to 3-2 win over Columbus Clippers

Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

Previous game: Mud Hens 3, Clippers 2, Friday at Toledo. Recap: Brady Policelli singled in Christin Stewart with two outs in the bottom of the ninth for the Toledo win. DJ Johnson (0-1) walked Stewart to open the ninth, then retired Renato Nunez and Yariel Gonzalez before Derek Hill singled. The runners advanced on a wild pitch, and Johnson then intentionally walked Cole Peterson to load the bases. Policelli's soft fly ball to center fell to win the game. The Clippers had tied the game in the top of the ninth on Nolan Jones' first home run of the season. Columbus opened the scoring in the sixth on Daniel Johnson's second homer of the year. Toledo scored two in the seventh on a two-run homer by Gonzalez.

