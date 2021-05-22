Opel Reinvents its Manta A as All-Electric EV for Restomod Scene
German car maker Opel has breathed new life into its 51-year-old Manta A sports coupé moving from four-pot petrol to battery-powered all-electric. The one-off Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD is the first project of its kind undertaken by Opel and, with its 147hp electric motor and 255Nm of torque from standstill, becomes the most powerful Manta A ever built as well as the most powerful EV in its stable, although at this time the ElektroMOD is not available to buy.hypebeast.com