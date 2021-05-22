newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Opel Reinvents its Manta A as All-Electric EV for Restomod Scene

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerman car maker Opel has breathed new life into its 51-year-old Manta A sports coupé moving from four-pot petrol to battery-powered all-electric. The one-off Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD is the first project of its kind undertaken by Opel and, with its 147hp electric motor and 255Nm of torque from standstill, becomes the most powerful Manta A ever built as well as the most powerful EV in its stable, although at this time the ElektroMOD is not available to buy.

hypebeast.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opel Manta#Porsche 911#Car Models#Automotive#147hp Electric Motor#Ev#Elektro#Mokka E#German Car Maker#Battery#Torque#Four Pot Petrol#Drive#Gears#Animations#Standstill#Gse#Opel Reinvents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
Carsamlu.com

Genesis Introduces Its First EV With 2022 Electrified G80

This year’s Shanghai Auto Show revealed a treat from Korean automaker Genesis: the company’s 2022 model year lineup will include a fully-electric luxury sedan. The EV is a version of the automaker’s popular upper-end model, and is called the Electrified G80. The G80 keeps getting prettier with each new iteration,...
Carshiconsumption.com

This Sleek Mercedes-Benz EV Van Comes With Its Own Electric Skateboard

Ever since the unveiling of the 2022 EQS sedan, Mercedes-Benz has been steadily ramping up its efforts to round out its EV lineup. From the EQA crossover to the EQB SUV, the German-based automaker has already more than demonstrated its commitment to all-electric drivetrains. And the thing is — it’s only just getting started.
Technologycarthrottle.com

Listen To The Weird Sci-Fi Noise BMW Will Use For Its EVs

The first-ever electric M car uses artificial sound created with the help of film composes Hans Zimmer. For a lot of electric car buyers, the idea of having the biggest noise source taken out of the equation is an appealing prospect. However, car manufacturers are having to add back in some of what’s been lost.
CarsPistonheads

All-electric Caterham Seven promised

Caterham says it is developing an all-electric Seven to join its line-up from 2023, as the firm attempts to adapt to incoming emissions and safety regulations. The car is said to retain the ethos and look of its petrol-powered Seven, but uses batteries and an electric motor provided by another OEM. The two-pedal model will likely deliver 620R-grade straight-line performance.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD Brings Back The Sports Coupe As An EV

Opel is going back to the future by giving the original Manta A an electric heart to keep up with the times. Sadly only a one-off project, the ElektroMOD revives the spirit of the 1970s sports coupe while eschewing the four-cylinder gasoline engine for a rear-mounted electric motor. With 145 horsepower (108 kilowatts) and 188 pound-feet (255 Newton-meters) of torque on tap, it's the most powerful first-generation Manta to come from Rüsselsheim.
CarsCarscoops

New Opel And Vauxhall Vivaro-e Gets Hydrogen Powertrain With 249-Mile Range

Opel and sister brand Vauxhall have embraced the fuel cell technology for their new Vivaro-e. The light commercial vehicle (LCV) will be available in left-hand drive markets in mainland Europe at the end of the year, before launching in right-hand drive markets such as the U.K. in early 2023. Available...
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

Subaru Solterra electric SUV confirmed as brand’s first AWD EV

Subaru has revealed details on its new, first all-electric model, and if you were worried there wouldn’t be enough EV SUVs around to choose between, the Subaru Solterra should settle those concerns. The new name is a combination of the Latin words for “Sun” and “Earth,” the automaker says, in a nod to its “commitment to deliver traditional SUV capabilities in an environmentally responsible package.”
Carsinputmag.com

Subaru's first teasers for its all-electric SUV may hint at solar power

Subaru teased the upcoming release of the company’s first electric SUV yesterday, and many are wondering if its name and cryptic marketing images are referencing more than just its solar-charged name. As TechRadar and elsewhere have noted, the Solterra will be built on the same platform as Toyota’s new bZ4X EV, which is already confirmed to feature an “on-board solar charging system” that allegedly will extend the vehicle’s range. Given this one spec, coupled with Subaru’s choice in name and its teaser image of a sun-silhouetted car, it’s not a huge leap to assume the Solterra will include a similar solar boost.
Carsteslarati.com

Porsche Macan EV begins real-world testing: Taycan-like infrastructure, release date revealed

Porsche announced earlier today in a press release that the all-electric Macan has started real-world testing, beginning one of the most important milestones in automotive development. Along with the announcement that the vehicle has left the proving grounds at the company’s Development Center in Weissach, Germany, Porsche also revealed when it plans to launch the Macan EV into the highly-competitive electric segment, along with some preliminary specs that are similar to the all-electric Taycan from the luxury German automaker.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Lamborghini To Hybridize All Models By 2024, EV Due After 2025

The year was 2014 when Lamborghini took the Paris Motor Show by storm with the unveiling of the Asterion. The concept paired a naturally aspirated V10 with a trio of electric motors to create a massive combined output of nearly 900 horsepower. It never made it to production as it wasn't until 2019 when the first electrified road-going model from Sant'Agata Bolognese broke cover as the Sián FKP 37.
CarsRoad & Track

This Opel Manta Has Been Reborn as an All-Electric Sports Car Concept

The Opel Manta is one of Europe's most iconic cars. Launched in 1970, it quickly proved itself both on road and track as one of the all-time great sports coupes. It even nearly competed in Group B rally. Opel, in an attempt to bring the Manta's legacy into the future, has introduced a resto-modded Manta concept called the GSe ElektroMOD. It looks fantastic, and even has a manual transmission.
CarsAutoblog

Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD is manual, rear-drive, electric, awesome

We got our first good glimpse of Opel's electrified Manta restomod about a month ago, and now it has been fully revealed. We love just about every aspect of it. Besides looking gorgeous, the Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD sounds like it should be quite entertaining with its manual transmission and rear-wheel drive.
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Opel Manta A: 1970s coupe reborn as one-off retro EV

Factory-created GSe Elektromod showcases EV drive with 145bhp motor and four-speed manual gearbox. The Opel Manta A, one of the defining sports coupés of the 1970s, has been reborn by its maker as a tech-rich resto-mod with an all-electric powertrain. The rear-driven two-door, now called the Manta GSe Elektromod, has...
Carshiconsumption.com

Opel Electrified A Classic Manta Coupé To Make A Stunning Futuristic Restomod

Although Opel is a name that we haven’t heard around here in the States for quite some time, it’s still very much an active presence across the pond. Under normal circumstances, the German automaker specializes in affordable consumer compacts, but its latest project takes things in a shocking new direction.
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

Lamborghini EV roadmap revealed: Raging bull goes electric

Lamborghini has spilled the details on its electrification roadmap, as the Italian sports car company embraces EVs and paves the way for its first fully-electric model. Dubbed “Direzione Cor Tauri,” or “Towards Cor Tauri” – that being the brightest star in the Taurus constellation – the three-phase strategy will see Lamborghini unveil its first hybrid series production model in 2023.
Carselectrek.co

Porsche unveils all-electric Macan prototypes, but it makes a big mistake too

Porsche unveiled today camouflaged all-electric Macan prototypes hitting public roads for testing for the first time. However, the German automaker also announced that the new all-electric version will come with a new generation of the Macan with an internal combustion engine. The all-electric Macan is going to be Porsche’s next...
CarsCleanTechnica

The Future of Lamborghini is Electric – Hybrid and 100% EV Models Announced

As a kid, I had a poster of a Lamborghini Countach on my wall. That was one sexy car. Life moves on, priorities change, and when I had the disposable income for an “extravagant” new car, I bought a Tesla Model 3 Performance. It may not have the sleek lines or that satisfying guttural rumble of a Lamborghini, but the Tesla blows away the acceleration numbers of that sexy Italian super sports car of yesteryear. The fact is that electric motors offer more than just lower emissions: they also offer incredible torque, which translates to off-the-line acceleration that’s difficult for any internal combustion engine to match.
CarsPopular Mechanics

Ford Unveils the All-Electric F-150

The Takeaway: Today, Ford unveiled the third electric vehicle in its lineup, the F-150 Lightning. Alongside the Mustang Mach-E and the E-Transit van, the Lightning is the latest of the company’s vehicles to get the electric makeover. And it looks good, with many features we’ve become accustomed to seeing in EV trucks (plus some new ones) packaged in the iconic F-150 silhouette.
Carsh2-view.com

Opel unveils new fuel cell electric vehicle with a range of 400km

Opel has unveiled a new plug-in fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) today (May 17) that needs only three minutes to refuel, has 6.1 cubic metres of cargo space and a range of 400km. The Opel Vivaro-e Hydrogen, a transporter, has two sliding side-doors with carbon-fibre cylinders that can be filled...