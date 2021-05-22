Opel Reinvents its Manta A as All-Electric EV for Restomod Scene

Subaru teased the upcoming release of the company’s first electric SUV yesterday, and many are wondering if its name and cryptic marketing images are referencing more than just its solar-charged name. As TechRadar and elsewhere have noted, the Solterra will be built on the same platform as Toyota’s new bZ4X EV, which is already confirmed to feature an “on-board solar charging system” that allegedly will extend the vehicle’s range. Given this one spec, coupled with Subaru’s choice in name and its teaser image of a sun-silhouetted car, it’s not a huge leap to assume the Solterra will include a similar solar boost.