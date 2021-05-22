newsbreak-logo
Chicago Fire vs. Inter Miami: Gameday Guide and How to Watch

By Patrick McCraney
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Fire will look to snap a four match losing streak tonight when they host Inter Miami CF at Soldier Field (5 p.m. CT, UniMas). With the departure of assistant coach David Zdrilic, it will be interesting to watch if there’s any change in formation or tactics for the Fire tonight. Raphael Wicky said this week it was his decision to part ways with Zdrilic, because the two had “different visions.”

