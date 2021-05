A traffic stop on Route 91 in the small western Massachusetts town of Whatley resulted in two arrests and over 1000 packets of heroin. At 12:20 a.m. on Friday, May 7, Trooper Tyler Hersom, assigned to the Massachusetts State Police-Northampton Barracks was on patrol on Route 91 in Whatley. While traveling northbound, Trooper Hersom’s attention was drawn to a blue Chevy Equinox veering in and out of its lane. It was then that Trooper Hersom turned on his blue lights and initiated a motor vehicle stop.