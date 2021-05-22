newsbreak-logo
Indelible Business Solutions Inc. Hosted COVID-19 Health Fair in Jacksonville

By The Florida/Georgia Star
Florida Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndelible Business Solutions Inc. was honored to support Duval County through a public health initiative focused on providing more awareness and education on the COVID-19 vaccine in communities of color across Jacksonville. In partnership with the Florida Division of Emergency Management and Florida Department of Health the VAX904 Initiative served as a fact-based movement to inform community members of the […]

www.thefloridastar.com
