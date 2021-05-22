newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Former Jacksonville Sheriff Nathaniel Glover inducted into Florida Law Enforcement Officers’ Hall of Fame

By The Florida/Georgia Star
Florida Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Rick Swearingen presided over the ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, in the Capitol Courtyard in Tallahassee, Florida. Nathaniel Glover was born in poverty in 1943 and raised in segregated Jacksonville, Florida. Young Glover's love of radio programs like Dragnet led to his dream of becoming a police detective, and he joined the Jacksonville […]

www.thefloridastar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Georgia State
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Police#Law Enforcement Officers#Law Officers#Jacksonville Sheriff#Segregated Jacksonville#Capitol Courtyard#Radio Programs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Florida State850wftl.com

Full Rigor: Stupid Florida man bungles murder cover-up

Check out Full Rigor Podcast Episode 106: Florida man with two dead wives and the greatest Art Heist in history. An incredibly stupid Florida man tries to outsmart law enforcement by staging a missing person’s case in the Keys when he really shot his second wife in the back of the head in Jacksonville.
Jacksonville, FLNews4Jax.com

Russell Tillis to be sentenced June 1 in Joni Gunter’s murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Russell Tillis, the Jacksonville man convicted in the murder and dismemberment of 30-year-old Joni Gunter, will be sentenced June 1. Tillis, 60, was found guilty in April of first-degree murder, kidnapping and dismemberment in Gunter’s death. Since Tillis was found guilty of first-degree murder, that set him...
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

GUILTY! Local FSU Student Convicted Of Federal Fraud, Conspiracy

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com CORAL SPRINGS, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A local Florida State University student is among those convicted by a federal jury of charges including conspiracy, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft. Ariel Apperlyn Smith of Coral Springs will be sentenced at a later date. This is […] The article GUILTY! Local FSU Student Convicted Of Federal Fraud, Conspiracy appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Vero Beach, FLvbpd.org

Congratulations Chief Gabbard

Former Vero Beach Police Chief James Gabbard was inducted into the 2020 Florida Law Enforcement Officers’ Hall of Fame this past Saturday in Tallahassee. Chief Gabbard served as police chief in Vero Beach for 19 years before becoming the city manager until retiring in 2010. ​. Congratulations Chief Gabbard!
Tallahassee, FLmynews13.com

Special session on gambling expansion starts today in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida legislature is returning to Tallahassee Monday for a week long special session on the state’s gambling compact. The legislature will consider a new 30-year gaming compact between the state and the Seminole Tribe that would expand gambling and legalize sports betting in Florida. What You...
Florida StateWCTV

Leon County hosts virtual Emancipation Day panel and performances

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In 2020, Leon County was the first municipality in the state of Florida to officially declare May 20 Florida’s Emancipation Day, a county-wide holiday. The County is partnering with Village Square and the Tallahassee Museum to host a Created Equal event, centered on Emancipation Day. Royle...
Florida Stateleoncountyfl.gov

Leon County Holiday Closures and Service Changes for Florida Emancipation Day

Leon County Holiday Closures and Service Changes for. The following closures and service changes will occur in observance of the Florida Emancipation Day holiday on Thursday, May 20. Previously, on September 29, 2020 Leon County became the first county in Florida to officially recognize Florida Emancipation Day and to commemorate this important holiday.
Florida Statethecapitolist.com

Florida lawmakers return for special session to hash out gaming deal

Florida lawmakers are set to reconvene at the State Capitol this week to consider last month’s gaming deal struck between Florida and the Seminole Tribe. Officials are making the trip back to Tallahassee, holding a special session just two weeks after the 2021 Legislative Session concluded, to see if they can pave an avenue to make sports gambling a reality in the Sunshine State. The new compact, reached last month between the Tribe and Governor Ron DeSantis, could legalize sports betting in the country’s third most populous state, expanding the gambling scene and giving Floridians the ability to wager on sporting events.
Florida StatePosted by
historiccity

Sentence to be read in Brutnell embezzlement case on August 17th

In the matter of the State of Florida vs Raye Annette Brutnell, who resides in St Johns County, and is represented by Henry M Coxe III, whose place of business is given as Duval County, Historic City News can report from docket updates posted over the weekend, that both parties appeared at the courthouse in St Augustine on Thursday, May 13, 2021.