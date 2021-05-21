The Red Room Takeover has begun in Marvel’s Avengers
Prepare for a conquering of crimson. The Red Room Takeover Event has initiated in Marvel’s Avengers and will last until May 31. Agent James Woo has reported several anomalies within the HARM Room, linked to a computer virus that managed to make its way into the helicarrier’s system. The only thing he was able to decipher were cryptic messages addressed to Black Widow from her old friend Yelena Belova. The messages seem to be teasing, almost taunting, Natasha as if a twisted game were being played. Investigate these disturbances and find out what Yelena has in store for the Avengers.www.blogdot.tv