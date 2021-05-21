Share of the Week: Unforgettable

This article was originally published on January 7th, 2019. We have decided to re-share it as part of Blood Moon Week. From the moment I met Ghirahim at Sky Temple in the early hours of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, I knew there was something special about him. From his first line of dialogue to his final grotesque moments, he was a character I loved to hate. Throughout my journey, I watched the self-proclaimed Demon Lord smirk, sneer, and mock Link with an attitude that varied between flamboyantly gleeful and murderously violent. While Ghirahim is not as imposing as his towering master Demise or the bestial Gannon, he is an indelible villain. Ghirahim is so easy to hate, so acutely villainous because he serves as the embodiment of many of the qualities that represent the worst humanity has to offer. Let’s take a look at what the makes Demon Lord Ghirahim such a unique and unforgettable villain.