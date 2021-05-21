newsbreak-logo
Video Games

Official PlayStation Podcast Episode 399: Playful Days

By Sid Shuman
blogdot.tv
 5 days ago

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google or RSS, or download here. It’s an interview double feature! This week, Playstation’s VP of Global Marketing Mary Yee joins us to celebrate Days of Play. Then we touch base with PlayStation Studios Managing Senior Producer Sam Thompson to learn more about accessibility in gaming.

