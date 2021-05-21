Official PlayStation Podcast Episode 399: Playful Days

Although PC gamers consider PC the ‘masterrace’ of gaming, and quite rightly so, the system has historically, consistently and unfortunately been starved of the top-notch exclusives that Playstation and Xbox fans have come to enjoy over the past few decades, such as Halo, God of War and more. However, recently, Microsoft in particular has adopted an approach of bringing Xbox exclusives over to the PC market with entries such as Gears of War, Halo and simply using the Xbox Game Pass to facilitate simultaneous releases on both platforms. Sony, however, have been a bit more hesitant in doing so, but progress is slowly being made to the joy of PC gamers and with the release of Playstation Studios’ Curator Page on the Steam Store, the progress has been cemented and is hopefully limitless.