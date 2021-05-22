newsbreak-logo
Washington College Awards Largest Undergraduate Literary Prize to Justin Thomas Nash

By Washington College News Service
chestertownspy.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Thomas Nash, a 22-year-old from Smyrna, Delaware, has won the 2021 Sophie Kerr Prize, the largest undergraduate literary prize in the nation. He was among six finalists considered for the prize, worth $65,580 this year. Named after an Eastern Shore author who made her fortune in New York writing...

