HCT Presents “Always a Bridesmaid”

Hendersonville Community Theatre is thrilled to announce its first show back on the Main Stage with a live audience in over 15 months! Always a Bridesmaid, to be staged June 4-13, is the rollicking tale of four loyal and determined women who definitively answer the question, “Just how far are you willing to go to keep a promise to a friend?” If you’ve ever elbowed a stranger out of the way to catch a bride’s bouquet, seriously questioned the mental stability of the duo saying “I do” or been forced to wear the world’s ugliest bridesmaid dress, this deliriously funny comedy is definitely for you … and your dearly beloved!