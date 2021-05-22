Florida Voting Rights Advocates File Lawsuit Blocking Voter Suppression Law Targeting Black Voters
A coalition of voting rights organizations filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida to block the implementation of Senate Bill 90, Florida’s discriminatory voter suppression law. The new law creates major obstacles to vote-by-mail, curtails access to drop boxes, and criminalizes line warming activities such as providing water to voters. The lawsuit, announced […]www.thefloridastar.com