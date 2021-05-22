newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Happy Birthday Malcolm

By Opio Sokoni, The Florida/Georgia Star
Florida Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past May 19th was the 96th birthday of human rights and Black nationalist leader Al-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz (Malcolm X). His life and words have been a driving force and inspiration to many. He was assassinated February 21, 1965 in Harlem. Movies, books and plays continue to honor him. Welcome...

www.thefloridastar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm X
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Birthday#Harlem#Inspiration#Books#Movies#Subscription
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Society
Related
Moviesstarwarsnewsnet.com

The Dreamer, The Rebel: Happy 77th Birthday George Lucas

Happy Birthday George Lucas! The maker turns 77 today. If it were not for him there would be a galaxy-sized void in our hearts and souls, in more ways than we could possibly imagine…. The reason this website exists, the reason we all passionately talk about Star Wars, the reason...
Musicamericamagazine.org

Happy 80th birthday, Bob Dylan, teacher of the American soul

The strangest teacher I had in college turns 80 years old on May 24. And after 39 studio albums, Bob Dylan shows no signs of stopping. Growing up, I would have laughed at the suggestion that I would one day call myself a Dylan fan. I have no memory of hearing a Dylan song before my sophomore year of college, and the few of his early songs I heard that year didn’t make much of an impression on me. I associated Dylan with hippies, something I had no interest in, and what little I heard did not do much to get me beyond my stereotype: seemingly mediocre voice, outdated sound, lyrics at times verging on nonsensical. Overall, Dylan seemed to me a taciturn court jester of a bizarre and bygone era, one of the many voices in the background noise of my college years, that wouldn’t affect my life in any meaningful way.
Minoritiespublicradiotulsa.org

"The Dead Are Arising: The Life of Malcolm X" (Encore)

"Let's Talk Race: A Guide for White People" Now at Philbrook: "From the Limitations of Now" An Upcoming Online Lecture at TU: "The Entangled History of Native and African Americans" By Rich Fisher • Mar 4, 2021. Black Power Scholar Illustrates How MLK And Malcolm X Influenced Each Other. By...
New York City, NYPosted by
Black Enterprise

To Celebrate Malcolm X’s 96th Birthday, Scholly and the Shabazz Center Will Award Three Students $10,000 Scholarships

The civil rights leader, Malcolm X, was born Malcolm Little on May 19, 1925. According to a press release, the scholarship search app Scholly announced the launch of the Malcolm X and Betty Shabazz Scholarship Fund to celebrate the activist’s 96th birthday. The Shabazz Center, which facilitates thought exchange around racial equity, justice, and cultural production, in the spirit of Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz, partnered with Scholly to offer three $10,000 scholarships to students who are pursuing higher education.
Societywashingtoninformer.com

A District Tradition, Malcolm X Day Celebration, Returns Virtually May 19

With the theme “Sankofa: Going Back to Get What You Need to Move Forward!” the District-based annual event honoring the life and legacy of and lessons provided by Malcolm X returns, as in years past, on his birthday: Wednesday, May 19. Held virtually this year due to the ongoing coronavirus...
Daytona Beach, FLhometownnewsvolusia.com

Celebrate Malcolm X and the community

Since it was canceled last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, organizers want this year’s Malcolm X Day Community Celebration to be bigger and better than ever. The third annual event will feature Candy Lowe of the Black Business Bus Tour and Minister Mikhail S. Muhammad, leader of Nubians United for Self Defense.
Duluth, MNrock947.com

Happy Birthday, Bob Dylan! Folk-rock legend turns 80 today

He once famously sang about being forever young, but Bob Dylan celebrates his 80th birthday today. The singer/songwriter born Robert Zimmerman on May 24, 1941, in Duluth, Minnesota, and raised in nearby Hibbing, has gone on to change the landscape of the popular music with his poetic, lyrical and topical songs.
CelebritiesPosted by
FanSided

Happy Birthday to The Walking Dead’s Alpha, Samantha Morton

The Walking Dead alum, Samantha Morton, celebrates her birthday today, and we want to wish her a very happy day. Morton played Alpha, the terrifying leader of the Whisperers in seasons nine and ten. The character couldn’t have been better cast. Morton’s portrayal was just as it should be, and she used her talents to bring the comic book character to life. The Whisperer war had to end sometime and with that ended Morton’s time on the series.
Santa Monica, CAPosted by
Outsider.com

Happy Birthday George Carlin: Remembering the Iconic Comedian

Had George Carlin lived to see today, the iconic comedian would have been 84 years old. His birthday is May 12. But he died on June 22, 2008 at age 71. Carlin died of heart failure at Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California, Reuters reported. He had gone in with chest pains earlier that afternoon. Carlin had a history of heart problems and drug abuse.
Musictheviolinchannel.com

ON THIS DAY | Happy Birthday, VC Young Artist Anne Luisa Kramb!

Today is German VC Young Artist Anne Luisa Kramb's 21st birthday!. A student of Antje Weithaas at the Kronberg Academy, Anne Luisa is a former major prize winner at the Telemann, Bacewicz and Menuhin International Violin Competitions and was awarded 1st prize at the 2016 Spohr International Violin Competition, in Weimar, Germany.
Kansas City, MOKansas City Star

On The Vine: A call to action, do nothing but good

My mind, for some time now has been on Asian American activists in the 1960s. If I scrape away all the excess, the curiosity has been rattling around in the back of my mind long before Atlanta, before the pandemic and the rise in anti Asian hate — let me reiterate rise. It was a documentary about Koreatown during the 1992 LA riots in wake of the Rodney King verdict that planted the seed. But, as is often the case, it took recent, relatable events shining the light in my face to bring it to the forefront.
Musicmixmag.net

Swizz Beatz pays tribute to his “brother” DMX

Swizz Beatz paid tribute to his “brother” DMX at the Billboard Music Awards. The producer, who was recently confirmed as the producer for the late rapper’s forthcoming album 'Exodus', hailed the talents of his close friend in an emotional speech. Read this next: DMX's casket was transported to memorial service...
Books & Literatureinterviewmagazine.com

Jamal Jordan Wants to Have Dinner with Maya Angelou and James Baldwin

——— JULIANA UKIOMOGBE: Describe your ideal writing atmosphere. JAMAL JORDAN: I’m a really messy person, but when I actually need to get work done, there’s nothing better than cleaning up my space. So my first rule: cleanliness. I’m lucky enough to have a home office. When I started working on Queer Love in Color, I made a hard rule against ever working in bed, so I set up a room with great natural light, a gamer chair, and a hanging desk. It’s been perfect. I wish I was the kind of person who could set up his computer under some shade on a beach, but working in beautiful spaces is too distracting for me.