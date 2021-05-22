newsbreak-logo
Delmarva Review: “When/Then/That” by Katherine Gekker

Cover picture for the articleAuthor’s Note: “When a significant relationship ends painfully, we often find ourselves rehashing the turning points, the decisions, the regrets. With the repetition of “when, then, that,” I hope to create an unsettling and even ominous litany that will evoke the human tendency to torture ourselves with unwelcome memories and afterthoughts.”

Asheville, NCchestertownspy.org

Delmarva Review: Defiance of Dandelions by Jennie C. Linth

Author’s Note: “This poem came to me when I was traveled to a conference in Asheville, North Carolina. I grew up in Tennessee, and when I took a walk in those southeastern woods, I was flooded with sensory memories of when my mother was alive in my childhood. The dandelion was a particular memory, and it heightened my perspective of what is a weed and what is something to be treasured.”
