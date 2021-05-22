Delmarva Review: “When/Then/That” by Katherine Gekker

Eddie and Katherine need to tell Theo something in ‘United Front’. Last time on A Million Little Things, most of the group was getting ready to be a part of a peaceful protest. Rome decided is was best to stay home and watch TV with his dad. This was going to be Regina’s first protest, and she felt a little guilty she hadn’t gone to one sooner. Meanwhile Maggie had started a new job, and it wasn’t going that great. At the protest someone gets hurt, and Rome starts to freak out about their safety. Thankfully someone was there to calm him down and they ended up being okay. As this episode came to a close Rome had a great talk with Regina. Now Eddie and Katherine get ready to tell Theo something in ‘United Front’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.