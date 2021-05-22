newsbreak-logo
Substropical storm Ana becomes first named storm of 2021 hurricane season

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI – As of 5 a.m., the first named storm of the 2021 hurricane season has developed. Subtropical storm Ana formed in the Atlantic Ocean early Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ana is spinning near Bermuda, where they are under a tropical storm watch. Local 10 Weather Authority...

