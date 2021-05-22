newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

UPDATE 2-Yuan Longping, the man who helped feed China, dies at 91

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

(Adds background, reaction) SHANGHAI/BEIJING, May 22 (Reuters) - Yuan Longping, a Chinese agronomist known for developing the first hybrid rice varieties in the 1970s and staving off hunger for millions died at the age of 91 in the central province of Hunan on Saturday, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

www.agriculture.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Mao Zedong
Person
Yuan Longping
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central China#Food Shortages#Famine#Reuters#Xinhua News Agency#Lincoln Feast#Harvests#Chinese Agriculture#Grain#Rice#Man#Crisis#Organ Failure#Chairman Mao#Beijing#Chinese Policymakers#Population#Reporting#Hunan#Shanghai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Dubai
Country
China
Related
Housingktwb.com

China professor calls for million-yuan reward to boost birth rates

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – A Chinese professor has urged the government to offer parents 1 million yuan ($156,000) for each newborn child in a bid to shore up the country’s declining birth rate, sparking a debate on social media about the soaring costs of raising children. China’s population rose by its...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan firms as dollar drops on U.S. rate outlook

SHANGHAI, May 18 (Reuters) - China's yuan strengthened on Tuesday as investors tempered earlier expectations that the U.S. central bank could hike interest rates soon, weighing on the dollar. But traders said a robust U.S. economic recovery and strong commodities would put a floor under a falling dollar index. "There's likely to be a limit to the downside for the U.S. dollar," said a trader at a foreign bank, adding that the greenback was biased toward rangebound fluctuation. "The yuan also shouldn't have far to run." Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan on Monday reiterated that he does not expect interest rates to rise until next year, fuelling a further decline in bets that inflationary pressure could force the Fed to act sooner. That put a drag on the dollar, which had earlier rallied on expectations that the Fed could move to raise rates in response to hotter-than-expected inflation data. The global dollar index fell to 90.11 from the previous close of 90.184. Before the market open, the People's Bank of China set the yuan's daily midpoint at 6.4357 per dollar, weaker than the previous fix of 6.4307. Spot yuan opened at 6.4324 per dollar and strengthened to 6.4278 by midday, 116 pips firmer than Monday's late session close. The offshore yuan firmed to 6.428 per dollar from a close of 6.4414. Ken Cheung, Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, said the yuan was also helped by China's robust growth momentum and the country's resilience to the resurgence of COVID-19 infections in Asia. Analysts and traders also say that relatively tight cash conditions ahead of monthly tax payments due this week continue to provide some support for China's currency. "How tight funds will get depends on how the central bank offsets," analysts at Jianghai Securities said in a note. "But even if we rely on the market to self-regulate liquidity levels, this crunch will not last too long." On Tuesday, the volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark overnight repo traded in the interbank market was at 2.111%, just shy of more than two-week highs touched a day earlier. The yuan market at 4:37AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4357 6.4307 -0.08% Spot yuan 6.4278 6.4394 0.18% Divergence from -0.12% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.56% Spot change since 2005 28.76% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.45 97.4 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 90.11 90.184 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.428 0.00% * Offshore 6.606 -2.58% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Jindong Zhang; Editing by Sam Holmes)
ChinaAgriculture Online

Yuan Longping, China's father of hybrid rice, dead at age 91 - Xinhua

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, May 22 (Reuters) - Chinese agronomist Yuan Longping, who was known for developing the first hybrid rice strains, died at age 91 in the central province of Hunan on Saturday, the official Xinhua News Agency said. Yuan, born in September 1930, helped China with the hybrid rice to feed...
Religionalbuquerqueexpress.com

Former Muslim leader at China largest mosque incarcerated

Beijing [China], May 24 (ANI): A former Muslim leader at China's largest mosque in the Xinjiang region was incarcerated by Chinese authorities in 2017 on the charges of having "spread extremism", Kyodo News reported citing sources on Sunday. The revelation comes at a time when western countries have increased their...
ScienceAntelope Valley Press

Yuan, plant scientist who helped curb famine, has died

SHANGHAI — Yuan Longping, a Chinese plant scientist whose breakthroughs in developing high-yield hybrid strains of rice helped to alleviate famine and poverty across much of Asia and Africa, died Saturday in Changsha, China. He was 90. The cause was multiple organ failure, China’s main state-run newspaper, People’s Daily, reported....
AgricultureInternational Business Times

Infographic: China Is Hungry For Feed Grains

China’s steeply rising imports of corn have thrown world market prices into disarray. The price of the grain hit a nine year high in early May at $7.32 per bushel and remained elevated at more than $6 this week – a price not seen since early 2013. China’s demand for...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-China state banks buy dollars to curb rapid yuan rally -sources

(Adds comments, details and background) SHANGHAI/BEIJING, May 25 (Reuters) - China’s major state-owned banks were seen buying U.S. dollars at around 6.4 yuan per dollar level on Tuesday afternoon, four sources with knowledge of the matter said, in a move viewed as an effort to curb fast yuan appreciation to breach the key level.
ChinaMinneapolis Star Tribune

China denounces people's tribunal on alleged Xinjiang abuses

BEIJING — China on Tuesday denounced plans for a people's tribunal in Britain on allegations of genocide against Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslim people in China's Xinjiang region. The spokesman for the northwestern region's government, Xu Guixiang, said China "condemned and despised" the hearings, which are expected to draw dozens...
Agriculturesixthtone.com

Paying Tribute to Yuan Longping, Who Fed China After Famine

Yuan Longping, the renowned agricultural scientist who became a household name in China, died of organ failure on Saturday, over a month after suffering a fall at his research base. Born in 1930, Yuan was widely regarded as a national hero for developing hybrid rice varieties that fed tens of...
Food & DrinksBusiness Insider

Yuan Longping: Committed to benevolence and humanity's well-being

BEIJING, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ -- A news report by China.org.cn on Yuan Longping:. On May 22, Yuan Longping, the renowned Chinese scientist who helped lift countless people out of hunger, passed away, setting off an outpouring of grief among the Chinese public. His passing was reported by numerous foreign media outlets.
Public Healthkfgo.com

WHO expert say new research mission to China would be helpful

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – A leading scientist on the WHO’s COVID-19 mission to China said on Tuesday that a follow-up trip could be helpful to gather additional research on the origins of the disease, but should be separate from any audit of information provided by Beijing. The comments from Dutch virologist...
Religionmilwaukeesun.com

China seeks to 'Sinicise' Tibetan religion

Lhasa [Tibet], May 23 (ANI): Despite international condemnation over human rights violations by Beijing in Tibet, the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) top official in Lhasa called for greater stress on Chinese elements in religion and a crackdown on 'separatism' in the region. As the CCP marks 70 years of control...
Economykfgo.com

China’s Inner Mongolia escalates crackdown on cryptomining

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s northern region of Inner Mongolia escalated a campaign against cryptocurrency mining on Tuesday, publishing draft rules to root out the business, days after Beijing vowed to crack down on bitcoin mining and trading. The Inner Mongolia Development and Reform Commission said in the proposed rules that...
Economyunseenopp.com

China’s “Bitcoin Ban” Is Fake News to Help Digital Yuan

Cryptocurrencies tumbled again this morning as China released yet another market-altering statement. In Beijing’s latest bid to crash digital currencies, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He reiterated that he would “crack down on Bitcoin mining and trading behavior, and resolutely prevent the transmission of individual risks to the social field.”. And...
ChinaAxios

Axios China

Welcome back to Axios China. Today's newsletter is a special look at the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party. Of note: Axios China will be taking a break starting next week. I'll be on leave the next four months as I finish writing a book (about China, of course!). I'll be back in your inboxes come October. Have a wonderful summer!
Chinatucsonpost.com

In pics: How China's "father of hybrid rice" helps feed a hungry world

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese scientist Yuan Longping, known as "father of hybrid rice," died of illness at 91 on Saturday. Yuan cultivated the world's first high-yielding hybrid rice strain in 1973, which was later grown on a large scale in China and other countries to substantially raise output.
ChinaPosted by
Hacker Noon

The Digital Yuan is China's Biggest Pushback Against Global AML Initiatives

The digital yuan’s proposed impact on domestic Chinese and international financial markets is one that simply cannot be disputed. The Wall Street Journal has gone so far as to draw parallels between China’s original invention of paper currency to the digital yuan, proposing that it is a “re-imagination of money that could shake a pillar of American power.”