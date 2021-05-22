newsbreak-logo
Politics

Anderson to chair House study committee

By Staff Report
nowhabersham.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia House Speaker David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge) has appointed State Rep. Victor Anderson (R-Cornelia) to serve as Chair of the House Study Committee on Annexation and Cityhood. Anderson was one of the sponsors of House Resolution 222 which established the committee during the 2021 legislative session. The 5-member panel will...

