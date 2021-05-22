Anderson to chair House study committee

Today, Congressman Joe Neguse was appointed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi to serve on the House Rules Committee. The Committee on Rules is among the oldest standing committees in the House, having been first formally constituted on April 2, 1789. An appointment to the committee gives Members significant ability to craft virtually all major legislation as it heads to the House Floor for a vote. Congressman Neguse also serves on the House Judiciary Committee, the House Natural Resources Committee and the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, and as Chair of the Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests and Public Lands and Vice Chair of the Subcommittee on Immigration and Citizenship. He is also a member of House Democratic Leadership, serving in the number 8 position as Co-Chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee (DPCC).