UFC Fight Night 188: Felicia Spencer vs. Norma Dumont odds, picks and prediction

The Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday follows a pay-per-view card with fight night fare, although there are some really fun matchups on the table. The headliner draws a sure-fire banger that has shifted to a pick-'em and held steady. UFC Fight Night 188 brings with it a slew of fascinating betting options and somewhat surprising lines. Other than the all-Damir parlay—Damir Hadzovic (-130) and Damir Ismagulov (-550) currently at -109—check out the evenly matched main event, a heavyweight banger that should end quickly, a former title challenger who may inadvertently close out her division and a heavyweight stalwart looking to push back a high-flying newcomer.