NBA Draft Lottery: Every team's odds to land No. 1 after play-in games

We did it everyone! We made it to the NBA playoffs! Well, sort of. First, we need to see who the seventh and eighth seeds will be for both conferences during the NBA Play-In Tournament . Up first tonight is the Charlotte Hornets at the Indiana Pacers. The winner will face the loser of the second game today for a chance at the NBA Playoffs, while the lost of this matchup will be watching the postseason from home. This NBA betting preview for the Hornets vs Pacers matchup will provide game info, betting trends, odds and a prediction for this NBA play-in matchup.