Chicago Red Stars vs. Gotham FC: NWSL Gameday Guide and How to Watch

8 p.m. vs. Vancouver • BSN / CW Twin Cities, 1500-AM Preview: Vancouver, which has not made the playoffs since 2017, is fourth in the Western Conference. The Whitecaps' 2-1-1 record and four points matching that of fifth-place Sporting Kansas City and sixth-place Colorado. Colombian forward Cristian Dajome has scored three goals. … The Loons' four-game losing streak is their longest since the last four games of the 2018 season, which was their second year playing MLS. The only players left from their loss at Columbus in that season finale are Brent Kallman and Michael Boxall, who played his 100th game for the Loons on Saturday in Colorado. … The Loons haven't lost to Vancouver in MLS play and the teams haven't played each other since a scoreless draw on July 27, 2019, at Allianz Field. … Because of COVID-19, Vancouver is playing its home games at Real Salt Lake's Rio Tinto Stadium. … The rare 8 p.m. start at Allianz Field is because it will be broadcast nationally in Canada on TSN.