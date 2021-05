The Rams finally have a 2021 draft pick to call their own, wide receiver Tutu Atwell from Louisville. The thing that stands out about him is that he is 5’9”, 155 lbs, but he also runs a 4.27 40. (.05 seconds slower than the all-time record) It is hard not to get excited about that kind of speed. He even has a few gears that give him superior separation. Over his 32 games at Louisville, he averaged 16.6 yards per catch and 20 touchdowns. His average was fueled by big plays, several over 50 yards. His best season came in 2019 where he caught 69 passes for 1,272 yards and 11 touchdowns.