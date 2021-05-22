newsbreak-logo
College Sports

Tigers' postseason hopes on life support as regular season concludes

By TigerNet.com
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust a few weeks ago, the Clemson baseball team appeared to be a lock for the NCAA Tournament and had won a season-high seven consecutive games. Seventeen days and seven losses later, those tournament hopes are on life support. The Tigers have lost seven out of their last nine games...

Tallahassee, FLaunetwork.com

Tigers tabbed two seed in Tallahassee Regional

AUBURN, Ala. – Postseason bound for the 16th time in program history, the Auburn softball team was selected as the two seed in the Tallahassee Regional hosted by No. 7 Florida State. Auburn (27-22) will face three-seeded UCF (39-17-1) on Friday, May 21. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m....
Nevada, MONevada Daily Mail & Sunday Nevada Herald

Tigers tag Wildcats in regular season home finale

For any Nevada High School baseball fans who have been unable to watch a game this season, Tuesday’s regular season home finale against Harrisonville featured a little bit of everything the Tigers have displayed on the diamond in 2021. Pitching was solid. Case Sanderson hit another dinger. Even the defense,...
Auburn, ALauburntigers.com

Five Tigers selected for SEC postseason honors

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Highlighted by freshman pitcher Shelby Lowe's selection to the All-Southeastern Conference Second Team, a total of five Auburn softball student-athletes were chosen for postseason accolades as announced by the league office Tuesday morning. Along with being named to the All-SEC Second Team, Lowe was one of a...
Lakeland, FLThe Ledger

Flying Tigers lose 3rd straight game

A no-hitter through seven innings was not enough for the Lakeland Flying Tigers as they lost 4-1 to the Tampa Tarpons on Sunday in Low-A Southeast action on Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. With the Flying TIgers lead 1-0 heading into the eighth inning, reliever Austin Bergner walked the...
Auburn, ALaunetwork.com

Auburn wraps up SEC home slate with series win

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn wrapped up its SEC home slate with a series win against Texas A&M, defeating the Aggies 8-5 in the series finale Sunday at Plainsman Park. The Tigers’ pitching trio of Trace Bright, Joseph Gonzalez and Carson Skipper gave up just two earned runs and didn’t walk a batter while striking out nine.
Auburn, ALcollegeandmagnolia.com

Weekend Review: Tigers Take Do or Die Series From Aggies

SUN: 8-5 W It wasn’t by any means pretty. If you would have told me Auburn would commit 4 errors over the weekend, I wouldn’t have liked the Tigers chances against an equally good defensive team in Texas A&M. However, the Aggies committed 6 of their own over the weekend and without question cost themselves the Sunday game, giving up only three earned runs on the day. Luckily for Auburn, they count all the runs and Auburn walked out of Plainsman Park with the happy smiles on their faces. On the whole, it was frustrating at times, it was rewarding at times but in the end, it was successful. That’s all that there really is to say about the weekend. We will dive into the individual particulars later but for now, let’s dive into what will be a very tense Thursday through Saturday in most of the SEC.
Auburn, ALAuburn Plainsman

Auburn defeats Aggies 8-5 for series win

Joseph Gonzalez (45) pitching for Auburn against Texas A&M on May 16, 2021. Auburn ended its final home SEC series with a series win over Texas A&M as the Tigers defeated the Aggies 8-5 Sunday at Plainsman Park. With the win, Auburn improved to 22-25 overall and is 8-19 in...
Soccerraccoonvalleyradio.com

Soccer Tiger Girls Pick Up Two Wins Over Weekend

ADM Tigers girls soccer was busy over the weekend, as they competed in two games on Saturday looking for wins. The Tigers were able to pick up a pair of them, as they were able to beat Regina Catholic 4-2, and Benton by the score of 4-0. The wins over the weekend were able to bump the Tigers record up to 10-4 this season.
Columbia, MOMarietta Daily Journal

Mizzou softball team earns No. 8 seed in NCAA tourney, will host regional

May 17—COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri softball team not only will host an NCAA regional this week but the Tigers earned a national seed in the 64-team bracket, checking in at No. 8 overall. That means Mizzou (38-15) also will host the super regional round should it advance past this week's double-elimination regional.
Soccerplatteriverradio.com

Local Sports 5-17-2021

The Nebraska baseball team is back in first place in the Big Ten Conference standings after taking two games from Northwestern over the weekend. The Huskers beat the Wildcats 12-2 on Friday and 11-5 on Saturday. Sunday’s game was cancelled because of COVID concerns within the Northwestern program. Nebraska is now 25-11 on the season and will play two games each against Indiana and Ohio State this weekend in Bloomington, Indiana.
Alabama StatePosted by
247Sports

Recap: LSU crushes Alabama in Game 3 for series win, 13-5

BATON ROUGE, La. – Senior right-hander Ma’Khail Hilliard earned his fifth win in five decisions Sunday, and centerfielder Giovanni DiGiacomo homered twice to lead LSU to a 13-5 win over Alabama in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. LSU, which clinched an SEC series victory over the Crimson Tide, is...
College Sportsfox8live.com

Hot hitting Tigers take series over Tide, 13-5

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU got a much needed series win over Alabama as they continue to build their resume and make their bid to make the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers scored 13 runs on 16 hits in the win on Sunday. LSU (32-19, 11-16 SEC) earned their 11th...
MLBBless You Boys

Tigers at Mariners Preview: Casey Mize looks for a win on the West Coast

Well, here are we at the venerable 40-game mark folks. As a result, the spirit of Sparky Anderson now gives us license to tell you the obvious; this team is bad, again. Our own Patrick O’Kennedy broke down some of the numbers for you today, but it certainly didn’t take a lot of crunching to know that the offense, defense, and relief work from the 2021 Detroit Tigers are all at the bottom of the league.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: The first 40 games of 2021 has shown little growth

Detroit Tigers fans are familiar with the musings of Sparky Anderson and what he said about the first 40 games for any baseball team. It is an indication of where you are heading as a team. The first 40 marks off the first quarter of MLB where we have seen injuries all over the board affect various teams and several batting averages in the .150 range.
Columbia, MOozarkradionews.com

Mizzou Softball to Host Regional for First Time Since 2016

COLUMBIA, Mo. – For the first time since 2016 and the 11th time overall, Mizzou Softball is hosting an NCAA Regional in Columbia. Coach Larissa Anderson‘s Tigers, 38-15 overall and 15-9 in the Southeastern Conference, received the 8th overall seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament when pairings were announced Sunday evening.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Young arms headline Tigers-Mariners series opener

Detroit's Casey Mize and Seattle's Yusei Kikuchi encountered more than a few bumps in their first couple of seasons in the major leagues. But there are recent signs that turbulence could be behind both pitchers. The right-handed Mize and left-handed Kikuchi have each made three consecutive quality starts as they...