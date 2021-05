Google Photos is an excellent service for keeping an eye on your photos, both if they’re new pictures or memories from several years ago. And while Google Photos already employs some AI trickery to sort your photos with things like face recognition, most of your old pictures are still all over the place. Google says that, of the roughly 4 trillion pictures that are stored in Google Photos, most of them are never viewed. Today, Google wants to give you more flexibility and control over your memories in order to allow you to relive them more easily—and also giving you some control over what exactly you want to relive as well.