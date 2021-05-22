newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Apple’s Tim Cook dinner grilled by choose overseeing Epic’s Fortnite trial

By Sammy Edwards
shepherdgazette.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the past three weeks, a mix of Apple executives and experts have defended the company’s policies that tightly control how apps work on the billion active iPhones around the world. Fortnite maker Epic Games sued Apple in August, saying its behavior stifles competition within the iPhone’s world. On Friday, Apple CEO Tim Cook found himself answering pointed questions about competition from the person who’ll be deciding the case, US District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers.

shepherdgazette.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Cook
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Software#Apple Products#Apple News#Iphone Apps#Android#Epic Games#District Court#Macs#The App Store#Nintendo Switch#Covid#Wells Fargo#Tencent#New York Times#Apple Maps#Wall Street#Microsoft Xbox#Berkshire Hathaway#Facebook#Dinner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Samsung
News Break
SONY
News Break
Huawei
Country
China
News Break
Business
News Break
Video Games
Country
Vietnam
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
Google
Related
TechnologyNASDAQ

Apple (AAPL) Updates iOS, watchOS, tvOS, MacOS Big Sur & More

Apple AAPL recently released new software updates for its operating systems, including iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6, watchOS 7.5, macOS Big Sur 11.4, and tvOS 14.6, which mostly include bug and security fixes. Now available to download for iPhone 6s and later, iOS 14.6 brings with it the new podcast subscription...
BusinessApple Insider

Apple announces opening of Apple Via del Corso store in Rome

Apple has transformed and preserved Rome's grand Palazzo Marignoli, making it the site of the 17th Apple Store in Italy. Apple is to open its Apple Via del Corso store in Rome on May 27, 2021. Ahead of the launch, the company has detailed how it worked on what Apple describes as one of its "most significant restoration projects."
Businessmorningbrew.com

Apple and Epic’s trial ended Monday—here’s a quick recap

Apple and Epic’s three-week trial came to a close on Monday. Here’s what you missed if you were busy wiping out Tomato Town. Rewind: The dispute started in August 2020 when Epic Games, creator of Fortnite, tried to circumvent Apple’s App Store rules by using its own in-game payment system. In response, Apple axed Fortnite from the App Store.
BusinessTechCrunch

Poparazzi hypes itself to the top of the App Store

The company positions Poparazzi as a sort of anti-Instagram, rebelling against today’s social feeds filled with edited photos, too many selfies and “seemingly effortless perfection.” People’s real lives are made up of many unperfect moments that are worthy of being captured and shared, too, a company blog post explains. This...
TechnologyPOLITICO

The Apple App Store trial’s Epic conclusion

Editor’s Note: Morning Tech is a free version of POLITICO Pro Technology's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
BusinessEurogamer.net

Epic v Apple trial ends, Tim Sweeney tweets about chicken

It's a trial that began with teens flooding the public phone line, gave us debates over the appropriateness of a naked banana, and asked the eternal question "what is Eurogamer?" Yes, the Epic Games v Apple antitrust trial has now concluded, and after three weeks of remarkable discussions the decision over who won rests with a federal judge.
Cell Phonescalifornianewstimes.com

iPhone 13’s buzziest rumors so far are about its design

The latest iPhone 13 rumor to set the internet abuzz is that Apple could release a bubblegum pink iPhone by the end of the year. The pink iPhone 13 is actually more of a wish than a rumor, since the online frenzy was based upon renders created by an artist on Instagram and then shared widely on Twitter, but that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from churning. We’re more than than halfway between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, so we don’t expect to see the rumors, renders, leaks and whispers slow down anytime soon.
Businessdigg.com

All The Awkward Revelations From The Apple/Epic Antitrust Trial

The antitrust lawsuit brought against Apple by Epic Games, the maker of "Fortnite," revealed some unflattering details about the two companies. The three-week trial, which finished on Monday and is currently awaiting a ruling from the judge, led to some surprising — and in some cases, embarrassing — revelations, including concerning details about the biggest-ever iPhone hack in 2015 and how an email exchange between Apple CEO Tim Cook and Epic CEO Tim Sweeney seems to indicate that Cook had trouble remembering who Sweeney is.
Technologystratechery.com

App Store Arguments

Arguments in Epic Games, Inc. v. Apple Inc. wrapped up yesterday; Judge Yvonne Gonzales Rogers noted she had thousands of documents to pore over, but hoped to issue a decision within the next few months. I think there is a strong chance that Apple prevails, for reasons I’ll explain below, but that doesn’t mean the trial has been waste of time: it has cast into stark relief the different arguments that pertain to the App Store, and not all of them have to do with the law.
Cell Phonessmokesignalsnews.com

iPhone Tips: Apple offers more changes in iOS 14.5

For those who missed reading this column in May, the good news is I’m feeling fine and back to writing. The latest Apple news? There’s an updated version of iPhone OS, iOS 14.5. Tracking. One of the most significant changes in this software update adds new app tracking transparency policies,...
TechnologyMacworld

WWDC 2021 could be a little awkward for Apple and developers

Another WWDC is almost upon us and it’s a good thing it’s remote, because the Macalope hates those awkward family get-togethers when no one wants to talk about the elephant in the room. For the record, though, cousin Earl should not be keeping an elephant in a bungalow, whether it’s...
Lawnewsbrig.com

A courtroom artist’s view of the Epic v. Apple trial

On Monday, lawyers gave final statements in the Epic v. Apple case, finishing up just over three weeks of in-court proceedings that gave an unprecedented look at how Apple manages the iOS App Store. Both images and audio from the proceedings were tightly controlled (as is often the case in federal courtrooms), so the only images came from courtroom artist Vicki Behringer, who saw much of the trial from an assigned seat to the right of the jury box. We invited Behringer to share eight of her favorite sketches from the trial, showing off both her skill as an artist and her unique perspective on the case. -Russell Brandom, policy editor.
BusinessSilicon Republic

Tim Cook defends Apple’s App Store as Epic trial winds down

Apple and Epic Games will make their final arguments today in a case that could have a major impact on how the App Store operates. Apple chief executive Tim Cook defended the iPhone maker’s App Store policies when he took the stand in the company’s court case against Epic Games.
Businessadexchanger.com

Tim Cook Pushes Back Against Epic Games; Xandr’s Future Is Unclear

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here. Move over Epic, it’s Tim’s turn. The Apple CEO had his say in federal court on Friday as part of a lawsuit Epic filed after its hugely popular game Fortnite was removed from the App Store last year for flouting Apple’s requirement of a 30% cut of in-game revenues. Epic is arguing that Apple runs its store as an illegal monopoly because iOS devices don’t allow alternative payment systems. Cook pushed back, saying that opening up the iPhone to rival app stores would hinder users. And (shocker) he also said Apple isn’t a monopoly. Per the Wall Street Journal, Cook emphasized Apple’s commitment to security and privacy and his belief that third-party developers with their own app stores aren’t motivated to match the level of user protection that Apple provides with its App Store. Apple faces increasing threats from lawmakers and regulators around the world who’re examining the power it has over third-party software developers. Epic isn’t the only one ripping into Apple – business mogul Barry Diller blasted the company over its App Store fees in an interview with CNBC, saying that his companies, and others like them, are “overcharged in a disgusting manner.”
TechnologyGamasutra

Tim Cook: Third-party payments on the App Store would be a 'terrible' idea

Apple CEO Tim Cook claims allowing App Store developers link to their own third-party marketplaces and payment systems would be a "terrible" idea. As reported by Bloomberg, Cook was called to the stand last week during the ongoing Epic Games v. Apple trial and was asked to outline why Apple is reluctant to give its developers and users more freedom when it comes to spending.