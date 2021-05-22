newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Beats of the Week: Taemin's "Advice" Reignites Love for Shinee, K-dramas Reign Supreme

By Seoulbeats
seoulbeats.com
 3 days ago

While the landscape of Korean entertainment can be vast and wondrous, it’s often the little things that make us fall in love, inspire awe, evoke secondhand embarrassment, or sometimes…break our hearts. In this segment, we ask our writers: Among the many things vying for your attention this week, what won and made your heart beat?

seoulbeats.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taemin
Person
Onew
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reign Supreme#Drama#Pop Music#Video Music#Korean Bl#Doom At Your Service#Idols Rsb Encounter#Elle#Purple Pants Taemin#Love#Bl Web Dramas#Nostalgia#Day6#Korean Entertainment#Gfriend#Beats#Indie#Question Amazing Actors#Korea Herald#Advice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Asia
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Musicallkpop.com

SHINee's Taemin is a lost prince in latest 'Advice' teaser images

SHINee's Taemin has dropped his latest teaser images for 'Advice'. In the teasers, Taemin looks like a lost prince in a sheer blouse and eye-catching jewelry after his rebel concept and concept in black and white. His solo mini album 'Advice' is set to drop on May 18 KST. What...
TV & VideosPosted by
Forbes

Movers In K-Drama ‘Move To Heaven’ Sum Up A Life In A Single Box

The father and son movers at Move To Heaven are called on to clean up some disturbing scenes. They are hired to clean up crime scenes and the aftermath of some deaths so upsetting no one else wants to face them. They approach such jobs with respect for the departed and try to bring a sense of closure to those left behind.
TV & VideosElite Daily

4 New K-Dramas On Viki In May 2021 To Obsess Over

From brilliant acting to engrossing storylines, it's easy to see why viewers all over the world fall in love with K-dramas. They're full of sweeping romance and drama, which make these shows the perfect early summer watch. And plenty of exciting new series are airing right now: Here are four new K-Dramas on Viki to devour in May 2021.
TV ShowsElite Daily

10 Inspirational K-Dramas To Watch When You Need A Mood Boost

It's no secret Korean pop culture is a global phenomenon. From Parasite's historic Best Picture win to the massive success of K-pop group BTS, it's clear South Korea's cultural impact is here to stay. But the country also has given us plenty of great TV shows to fall in love with, and better yet, many of them are easily available to stream on sites like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. So, if you're looking to expand your viewing habits and have a great time in the process, here are 10 inspirational K-dramas to watch right now.
TV & Videosallkpop.com

SHINee's Key thanks Taemin for sending a coffee cart gift to his filming set but says, 'But there are no pictures of me?'

On May 21, SHINee's Key took to his Instagram to thank his fellow group member Taemin for sending a coffee cart gift to his 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market' filming set!. First, Key posed in front of the coffee cart with his puppy and thanks Taemin by writing, "Thank you for the coffee cart, maknaeng." Key then also reacted to Taemin's joking play on words with his coffee cart message, adding on, "I don't know about 'Hyung, you are my kiseki (miracle)'... kekekekeke."
Visual ArtSoompi

SHINee’s Taemin Talks About The Positive Messages He Tries To Convey As An Artist

SHINee’s Taemin looks breathtaking for GQ Korea!. The new pictorial had the concept of a “last performance,” and it took place with unique art pieces in the background, further highlighting the artistic atmosphere. In the photos, Taemin captivates with his dreamy expressions and powerful presence as he makes expressive movements that appear to be part of a dance.
TV Serieskoalasplayground.com

Netflix Interviews Song Joong Ki, PD and Screenwriter of Vincenzo Who Shares Lots of BTS Tidbits

Netflix is devoting a lot of promo time still to Vincenzo which is a great investment as streaming allows the drama to stay hot on the site for longer than the network airing period. It’s been a month since the drama wrapped but it was such a meaty work I remain curious for more tidbits. Song Joong Ki along with PD Kim Hee Won and screenwriter Park Jae Bum got together for an interview and gab session that was recently posted on Netflix. It was cute seeing how shy the PD and writer are, donning the girl and Inzaghi pigeon masks used in the scene where they revealed secrets on Babel and the corrupt law firm. A few tidbits stood out for me: when asked why there wasn’t more romance scenes, writer Park said that he was a middle aged man so it’s hard to write romance as all his love cells have died, lol; and he further shared that the inspiration for the Geumga Plaza residents came from the hit movie Kung Fu where all these martial arts experts were living in a rundown tenement.
EntertainmentPosted by
Forbes

Plans Rarely Work Out For Teen Pickpocket In K-Drama ‘Here’s My Plan’

To survive an unhappy birth family, some people decide they don’t need a family at all. That’s what Lee So-hyun does in the short Korean drama Here’s My Plan. She believes she doesn’t need anyone. But So-hyun, played by Kim Hwan-hee, is wrong. She does need a family. She needs a family that can offer more support than her depressed alcoholic mother provides.
Worldallkpop.com

Kim Jae Hwan surprises fans with MV teaser for new single 'Burned All Black'

Kim Jae Hwan has a surprise new single coming for fans!. On May 24 KST, a music video teaser for his new song "Burned All Black" was released. The short clip plays out like a romantic drama, showing a man missing the woman he loves as Kim Jae Hwan's powerful voice is heard singing a portion of the upcoming ballad. "Burned All Black" was written by Park Geun Tae and Choi Gap Won, who have previously worked on singles like Suzy and Baekhyun's "Dreams" and IU's "Marshmallow."
Worldallkpop.com

Popular Arab Actor Mohamed Henedy promotes Taemin’s new song

SHINee Taemin's new song Advice is not only loved in South Korea but is adored worldwide as well. Egyptian actor Mohamed Henedy, who is one of the most famous in the Arab world has shared his love for the song. He posted the song on his own Instagram Story. Arab...
Beauty & Fashionkoalasplayground.com

MBN Sageuk Bossam: Stealing Fate Keeps Stealing My Heart as Ratings Gets Past 7% Midway Through Airing

Somewhere between the abysmal wreck that was Fashion King and today, Yuri learned to act. And not just learned, but damn near excelled at. She is as regal, composed, nuanced, and natural as I can ask of any young actress playing the role of the widowed princess in MBN drama Bossom: Stealing Fate. She stands out even among every single other amazing actor and actress in the drama, totally unreal and wonderful to see. She holds her own against Jung Il Woo, Shin Hyun Soo, Kim Tae Woo, Shin Dong Mi, and Song Seon Mi, and I point this out because her character is the heart and soul of this drama. We want her to find happiness, and of course it will be with redeemed Ba Woo and his precocious son Cha Dol. And we hurt that her first love Dae Yeob turned into her brother-in-law and could never turn against his family even now. This drama feels both small (we spend time with the daily stuff) and big (politics, undercurrent of rebellion, wrongfully accused traitor family) but interweaved so flawlessly. The ratings are sky high for an MBN drama, with the highest so far surpassing 7% and well deserved. It’s midway through airing so if you’re a fan and have the patience for a slow burn traditional sageuk this one shouldn’t be missed.
Worldallkpop.com

Kwon Hyun Bin cast in upcoming historical drama 'The Red-Stained Sleeve Cuff' alongside 2PM's Junho & Lee Se Young

Kwon Hyun Bin has been cast in the upcoming historical drama 'The Red-Stained Sleeve Cuff'. On May 25, his label YG Entertainment confirmed, "Kwon Hyun Bin has confirmed his appearance in MBC's new drama 'The Red-Stained Sleeve Cuff'." Based on the historical novel of the same name by author Kang Mi Kang, 'The Red-Stained Sleeve Cuff' deals with the life and story of the grand prince Lee San, later King Jeongjo of Joseon. 2PM's Junho and Lee Se Young were previously confirmed for the drama as well.
Theater & DanceSoompi

Watch: SHINee’s Taemin Reacts To His Own “Advice” MV With Minho

SHINee’s Taemin was joined by fellow member Minho to react to his latest solo release “Advice“!. Taemin explains that he originally was going to film the reaction video by himself, but was thankfully joined by Minho, who said he would watch with him. Minho adds that it’s his first time seeing the video and Taemin comments that while he’s seen it multiple times, he’ll view it now from the perspective of an audience member.
TV & VideosSoompi

“My Roommate Is Gumiho” Shares Sneak Peek At Relationships Between Characters

TvN’s “My Roommate Is Gumiho” has released a character relationship chart ahead of its premiere!. Based on a popular webtoon, “My Roommate Is Gumiho” is a new romantic comedy about a 22-year-old college student named Lee Dam (played by Girl’s Day’s Hyeri), who accidentally swallows the marble of a 999-year-old male gumiho (a mythological nine-tailed fox) named Shin Woo Yeo (played by Jang Ki Yong), who was close to achieving his goal of becoming human.