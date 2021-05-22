newsbreak-logo
Ana, the first named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, weakens to a post-tropical cyclone

By Chris Perkins, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 7 days ago

Ana, the first named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, weakened from a tropical depression to a post-tropical cyclone Sunday night and was expected to dissipate Monday.

Ana formed as a subtropical storm early Saturday about 200 miles off Bermuda, roughly one week before the start of hurricane season, forecasters said. This is the seventh consecutive year a storm has formed before the June 1 start of the season, which runs through November.

As of 11 p.m. Sunday, Ana was about 680 miles northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

The Bermuda Weather Service discontinued its Tropical Storm Watch for the island, according to the hurricane center.

A low pressure system that was in the Gulf of Mexico made landfall over southeast Texas on Saturday and isn’t expected to develop further, forecasters said.

The 2021 hurricane season prediction from experts at Colorado State University projects an above-average season, with 17 named storms, eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes.

AccuWeather’s seasonal forecast also projects above-average activity with 16 to 20 named storms, seven to 10 hurricanes, and three to five major hurricanes.

NOAA released its its seasonal forecast Thursday.

Among the reasons for the above-average 2021 storm predictions, according to experts, are a neutral weather pattern that could give way to La Niña later in the season and warmer-than-normal water in the subtropical Atlantic.

