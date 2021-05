Six months after its release, the PlayStation 5 remains incredibly difficult to come by worldwide, thanks to the global chip shortage. The situation is so bad, the next-gen console was outsold in the UK last month by its predecessor, the PlayStation 4. That information comes from GamesIndustry.biz's Christopher Dring. Of course, that's only part of the picture. PS5 wasn't just outsold by PS4, it was also outsold by pretty much every other gaming console. Nintendo Switch took home the top spot, while combined sales of Xbox Series X|S took second place. The figures show just how much Sony is currently struggling to meet demand.