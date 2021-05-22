newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Tokyo Olympics On Schedule, Says IOC Chief Thomas Bach Regardless of Japanese Opposition

By Sammy Edwards
shepherdgazette.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe IOC chief Thomas Bach said everyone has to make some sacrifices to fulfill their Olympic dreams.© AFP. International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach on Saturday asserted that the Tokyo Olympics will go on as scheduled despite opposition from the majority of Japanese population amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic.The IOC president said hosting the Olympics, already postponed by a year in 2020 due to the unprecedented health crisis, will send a strong message that there is still “light at the end of the tunnel.” Bach made the statement during his address at the 47th International Hockey Federation (FIH) Congress held virtually.

shepherdgazette.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Bach
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ioc#Fih#Covid#Ioc Vice President#Unity#Japanese Population#Hockey#Crisis#Vaccination#Resilience#Message
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
Place
Asia
News Break
Olympic Games
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsSan Mateo Daily Journal

Tokyo Olympic head says Bach visit to Japan could be 'tough'

TOKYO (AP) — The president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said Friday that a visit to Japan this month by IOC President Thomas Bach seemed unlikely with a state of emergency order being extended by the government to Tokyo and other areas until May 31. Canceling the trip could...
Public HealthPosted by
WGAU

IOC's Thomas Bach cancels Japan trip because of virus cases

TOKYO — (AP) — IOC President Thomas Bach has canceled a trip to Japan because of surging cases of COVID-19 in the country, the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said Monday in a statement. Bach was to visit Hiroshima next Monday and meet the torch relay and then probably travel to...
Coronavirusdallassun.com

Over 80 pc of Japanese oppose hosting Tokyo Olympics: poll

Tokyo [Japan], May 17 (ANI): A new survey has shown that more than 80 per cent of Japanese people oppose hosting the Olympics this year, for which about 10 weeks are left. The Tokyo Games were postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to The Japan Times, the...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Xi holds phone conversation with IOC chief

BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping held a phone conversation with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach on Friday. Xi said the Chinese side stands ready to coordinate with the IOC and support the holding of the Tokyo Olympics, adding that China is confident in successfully holding the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games on schedule.
SportsArkansas Online

IOC president's visit to Japan could be 'tough'

TOKYO -- The president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said Friday that a visit to Japan this month by IOC President Thomas Bach seemed unlikely with a state of emergency order being extended by the government to Tokyo and other areas until May 31. Canceling the trip could be...
SportsPosted by
AFP

Olympic chief's Japan visit postponed over virus as Games loom

International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach has been forced to postpone a visit to Japan, organisers said Monday, after a coronavirus state of emergency was extended less than three months before the Tokyo Games. In a statement, the Tokyo 2020 organising committee said it hoped the visit could go ahead "as soon as possible" and would continue to assess the coronavirus situation.
Public Healthnorthwestgeorgianews.com

60 per cent of Japanese want Tokyo Olympics cancelled amid pandemic

Nearly 60 per cent of Japanese favour the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, a survey conducted by Kyodo News showed on Sunday. The survey indicated that 59.7 per cent of those polled agreed to cancel the postponed Olympics, while 25.2 per cent said the Games should be held without an audience and 12.6 per cent said the event should go ahead with a limited number of spectators.
WorldFrankfort Times

IOC says negative public opinion is no threat to Tokyo Games

GENEVA (AP) — The IOC on Wednesday downplayed concerns over Japanese public opinion calling for the Tokyo Olympics to be canceled, before its virtual news conference was interrupted by an activist protesting the games. The news conference followed a monthly meeting of the International Olympic Committee's executive board held amid...
SportsPosted by
Newsweek

Petition to Cancel Tokyo Olympics Reaches 300K Signatures in 3 Days

A petition to cancel the Tokyo Olympics reached 300,000 signatures online in three days amid public opposition in Japan to holding the Summer Games in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the Associated Press reported. But the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the organizers maintain that the Games will not...
Sportslegalgamblingandthelaw.com

IOC Visit To Tokyo Gets Postponed Indefinitely Ahead Of Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics was initially scheduled to take place in 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to postpone the Olympics to 2021. In early 2021, the JOC believed that it could host the Olympics successfully as it looked like the coronavirus was under control and that the rollout of COVID vaccinations would put an end to the pandemic.
CoronavirusPosted by
Reuters

IOC chief Bach visit to Japan being arranged for June - FNN

A visit to Japan by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, originally expected to take place in May, is being arranged for June, Fuji News Network reported on Monday citing multiple unidentified sources. Japanese media had reported that Bach would take part in a torch relay event in the city...
Sportsswimswam.com

IOC President Decides Against Scheduled Tokyo Trip

With a recent spike in COVID cases and a state-of-emergency order in Tokyo, IOC president Thomas Bach opted to cancel his scheduled Tokyo trip. Stock photo via International Olympic Committee. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach has reportedly cancelled his scheduled trip to Tokyo, which was announced in...
SportsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

IOC's visit to Japan put off

TOKYO – IOC President Thomas Bach has canceled a trip to Japan because of surging cases of COVID-19 in the country, the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said Monday in a statement. Bach was to visit Hiroshima next Monday and meet the torch relay and then probably travel to Tokyo. Organizing...
SportsPasadena Star-News

IOC says Tokyo Olympic Games are moving ‘full ahead’

The International Olympic Committee said it is moving “full ahead” with holding the Tokyo Olympics later this summer despite rising COVID-19 cases in the country and widespread opposition within Japan to holding the Games as scheduled. “We are fully, fully concentrated on delivering excellent Games which would bring the world...
Healthsportspromedia.com

Japanese doctors union calls for Tokyo Olympics to be cancelled

Amid growing concerns over the safety of the upcoming Games due to a surge in domestic Covid-19 infections, a union of hospital doctors in Japan is demanding the government cancel this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. Japan's national doctors union claims the Games could be a superspreader event as athletes...
Worldwsau.com

Olympics-IOC confident of successful Tokyo Games despite public opposition

(Reuters) – The International Olympic Committee on Wednesday said it supported Japanese measures to counter COVID-19 and was confident the Tokyo Olympics would be a “historic” event, despite wide public opposition. With less than three months to go before the Games begin on July 23, Japan is battling a surge...
Sportsolympics.com

Olympic Highlights 10/05/2021

The President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, and the IOC President, Thomas Bach, talked by telephone on Friday (7 May) and discussed the progress of preparations for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, in the light of the improving health and economic situation in China. The two leaders spoke about the close cooperation between the IOC and Chinese authorities with regard to health questions and the measures already being taken to ensure safe and secure Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, as well as the preparations by Chinese athletes for the upcoming Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. President Bach thanked the Chinese leader for his great support since their last meeting, during which time the Chinese Olympic Committee has assisted in making vaccines available for Games participants in countries where regulatory approval has been granted by their governments. Now others are also joining this initiative. Beyond this, the two leaders discussed all the other matters that are important to the success of the Olympic Games and long-term mutual cooperation.
AdvocacySkySports

Tokyo Olympics: Protester gatecrashes IOC online press conference

The protester, who identified as David O'Brien from Yahoo, raised a banner to the camera which read "No Olympics in Tokyo" and repeated the message "No Olympics anywhere. F*** the Olympics, we don't want the Olympics anywhere. No Olympics in LA, no Olympics in Tokyo" He was cut off shortly...