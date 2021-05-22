Tokyo Olympics On Schedule, Says IOC Chief Thomas Bach Regardless of Japanese Opposition

The President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, and the IOC President, Thomas Bach, talked by telephone on Friday (7 May) and discussed the progress of preparations for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, in the light of the improving health and economic situation in China. The two leaders spoke about the close cooperation between the IOC and Chinese authorities with regard to health questions and the measures already being taken to ensure safe and secure Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, as well as the preparations by Chinese athletes for the upcoming Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. President Bach thanked the Chinese leader for his great support since their last meeting, during which time the Chinese Olympic Committee has assisted in making vaccines available for Games participants in countries where regulatory approval has been granted by their governments. Now others are also joining this initiative. Beyond this, the two leaders discussed all the other matters that are important to the success of the Olympic Games and long-term mutual cooperation.