Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK/USD pair on an uptrend to break above 100 MA and set ATH
Chainlink price action targets the 100-day simple moving average at $30. Sufficient buyer pressure is expected to drive the price by 40% and break above $45. Chainlink is on an upward trajectory on the daily chart and seems to be heading for the 100-day Simple moving average ($30). This is after the bulls were rejected at $26 and sunk to an intraday low of $22. The coin has already formed an ascending channel on the 4-hour chart. If the bulls sustain the trajectory, the LINK/USD pair could break above the 50% FIB retracement level ($28.29). This will spark buyer action, which could steer the price against the first significant resistance and target the 38.2% FIB retracement level of the upward channel from the 52-week low of $33 to a high of $34.73.www.cryptopolitan.com