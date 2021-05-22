Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK/USD pair on an uptrend to break above 100 MA and set ATH

BTC/USD – Daily Chart. It is still indicated on the BTC/USD daily chart that the crypto market’s trend is in a strong bearish outlook. As a result the downsizing continues may have t prolong. From May 19th until the present, the levels of around $40,000 and $30,000 have been the key trading zones of the crypto market. The bearish trend-line is placed downward to mark the path-line from which the has been falling. The 50-day SMA indicator has been freshly crossed to the south by the 14-day SMA trend-line. The Stochastic Oscillators have slightly moved up in the oversold region to conjoin the hairs at range 20. That sounds like a light warning against the probability of getting to a huge downswing in the next operations.