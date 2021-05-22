Leslie Odom Jr. Joins Knives Out 2, Reverse Daniel Craig, Dave Bautista, and Kathryn Hahn: Report
Leslie Odom Jr. is reportedly the latest addition to the star-studded cast for Rian Johnson’s Netflix whodunit, Knives Out 2. He will feature opposite Daniel Craig’s private detective Benoit Blanc and the new additions in Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Edward Norton (Fight Club), Janelle Monáe (Hidden Figures), and Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision). No word on whom Odom Jr. will be playing, but that’s par for the course given we know nothing about the Knives Out 2 plot at this stage. Filming begins on the Netflix movie in Greece in summer 2021, with Johnson directing off a script he wrote.shepherdgazette.com