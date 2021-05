At Google I/O 2021, the company showed off several cool functions that allow its products to work better together. There’s a new way to share photos quickly between Android smartphones and Chromebooks. Google is going to add recently taken photos from your phone to the new Phone Hub feature on Chrome OS. The Phone Hub was added to Chrome OS in March of 2021 and you can read more about it here, but the ghist of it is that it gives you some more control over your phone even when it’s not in the room.