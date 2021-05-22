Ravindra Jadeja Shares Throwback Image On Instagram With out Beard

IPL 2021: Ravindra Jadeja tried to motivate fans in their fight vs COVID-19.© Twitter. As India continues to struggle with the second wave of COVID-19, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, on Friday, posted a message for his fans. CSK shared the video of the same on their official Twitter handle. “We are one and we shall overcome as one! Kindly #StayHomeStaySafe,” CSK wrote in the caption box. In the short clip, Jadeja asked fans to “come together” to battle COVID-19. “Please stay home and stay safe and keep your family safe. In these tough times, we have to come together and fight the battle against COVID-19,” Jadeja said.