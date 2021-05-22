newsbreak-logo
Ravindra Jadeja Shares Throwback Image On Instagram With out Beard

By Sammy Edwards
shepherdgazette.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRavindra Jadeja shared a snap of himself without his famous beard.© Instagram. India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Saturday shared a snap of himself without his famous beard. Jadeja, who was part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), shared the picture on his Instagram Stories. “No Beard,” Jadeja captioned the photograph along with a shocked emoji. From the looks of it, the snap seems to be from his first stint with the three-time IPL champions as he can be seen carrying a backpack with a CSK logo on it.

