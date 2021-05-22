Suryakumar Yadav’s “Shahenshah” Remark On Shreyas Iyer’s “Remoted” Rehab Run. Watch

Suryakumar Yadav had an adorable moment with wife after Mumbai Indians’ win.© Suryakumar Yadav/Instagram. Defending Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday ended their two-match losing streak with a thumping seven-wicket win over the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR). However, MI batsman Suryakumar Yadav stole the limelight after a picture of him kissing his wife Devisha Shetty after the match went viral on social media. Devisha was present in the stands behind a glass sheet during the game. After the match, Suryakumar went to the stands and kissed the glass sheet as Devisha brought her cheeks in front. Mumbai Indians captured the moment and shared it on social media. Mumbai Indians players and staff have been allowed to travel with their families in the bio-bubble.