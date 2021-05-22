newsbreak-logo
Suryakumar Yadav’s “Shahenshah” Remark On Shreyas Iyer’s “Remoted” Rehab Run. Watch

By Sammy Edwards
shepherdgazette.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndia cricketer Shreyas Iyer is recovering from a shoulder injury.© Shreyas Iyer/Instagram. Recovering from a shoulder injury he sustained earlier this year, India batsman Shreyas Iyer has begun his rehabilitation after a successful surgery last month. On Saturday, Iyer posted a video on social media where he is seen running up a small slope in what comes as the latest update on his fitness since the injury that saw him miss part of India’s ODI series against England as well as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in March-April. Iyer’s India teammate Suryakumar Yadav posted a cheeky comment on the video: “Shahenshah running technique”.

