Pay Dispute Hits Sri Lanka Group Morale For Bangladesh Video games: Kusal Perera

By Sammy Edwards
shepherdgazette.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKusal Perera said no agreement had been reached before leaving for Bangladesh.© AFP. A pay battle between Sri Lankan players and the national board has hurt team morale ahead of a one-day series in Bangladesh starting Sunday, skipper Kusal Perera said. Sri Lanka Cricket have cut fees for 24 national players by up to 40 per cent in new contracts which have been rejected by the players. Perera said no agreement had been reached before leaving for Bangladesh where they are to play three 50 over games. “It will be a lie to say that the pay cut issue won’t mentally affect our players,” Perera told an online press conference Saturday.

