Followers Ask Suryakumar Yadav To Describe MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli In One Phrase. He Replies

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to begin a movement to aid India’s fight against Covid.© Instagram. Anushka Sharma, who turned 33 on Saturday, took to Instagram on Sunday to thank fans for their birthday wishes but said it “didn’t feel right” to celebrate it amid the ongoing Covid crisis in the country. Anushka, who is married to Virat Kohli, also said that she and Virat are coming together to do their bit in India’s fight against COVID-19. The Bollywood actor also mentioned that the couple will share the details with their fans soon so that they can also be a part of this “movement”.