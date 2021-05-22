Followers Ask Suryakumar Yadav To Describe MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli In One Phrase. He Replies
Suryakumar Yadav described MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in one word on Instagram.© AFP. Suryakumar Yadav, who recently made a stunning start to his international career, hosted a Q and A session on Instagram on Saturday. Fans came up with a variety of questions for the Mumbai Indians star batsman. From his favourite shot to the best innings of his life, Suryakumar answered all queries from fans. The 30-year-old batsman, while answering questions from fans, also described current India skipper Virat Kohli and former India captain MS Dhoni in one word. For Kohli, he used the term “inspiration” and for Dhoni, he came up with “legend”.shepherdgazette.com