newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Followers Ask Suryakumar Yadav To Describe MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli In One Phrase. He Replies

By Sammy Edwards
shepherdgazette.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuryakumar Yadav described MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in one word on Instagram.© AFP. Suryakumar Yadav, who recently made a stunning start to his international career, hosted a Q and A session on Instagram on Saturday. Fans came up with a variety of questions for the Mumbai Indians star batsman. From his favourite shot to the best innings of his life, Suryakumar answered all queries from fans. The 30-year-old batsman, while answering questions from fans, also described current India skipper Virat Kohli and former India captain MS Dhoni in one word. For Kohli, he used the term “inspiration” and for Dhoni, he came up with “legend”.

shepherdgazette.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suryakumar Yadav
Person
Ms Dhoni
Person
Rohit Sharma
Person
Virat Kohli
Person
Jofra Archer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Cricket#England#Indian Cricket#World Cricket#Twenty20 International#Odi#Mumbai Indians#Indian Premier League#Questions#Hitman#Star#Outings#Fine Leg#Inspiration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
India
Country
Sri Lanka
News Break
Instagram
Place
Mumbai
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportscricfit.com

5 International Cricketers With Better Yo-Yo Rating Than Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is one of the most fittest cricketers going around. Ever since becoming the Indian skipper back in 2017, Kohli has focused on increasing the fitness levels of his teammates. Seeing him, a number of his Indian teammates improved their fitness levels as well. The BCCI introduced the Yo-Yo test after Kohli became the captain of India wanting the players to be at the best of their fitness levels. Kohli scored 19 in his Yo-Yo test which became the benchmark for all the other Indian players to improve upon.
Sportscricadium.com

IPL 2021 Match 27 MI vs CSK Myteam11 Fantasy Tips – May 1st, 2021

The Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi will host the twenty-seventh match of the Indian Premier League 2021. Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians will take on MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings. Keep reading to find out IPL 2021 Match 27 MI vs CSK Myteam11 Fantasy Tips – May1st, 2021. Squads of both teams.
Public Healthshepherdgazette.com

Anushka Sharma Says She And Virat Kohli To Start “Motion” In Combat In opposition to COVID-19

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to begin a movement to aid India’s fight against Covid.© Instagram. Anushka Sharma, who turned 33 on Saturday, took to Instagram on Sunday to thank fans for their birthday wishes but said it “didn’t feel right” to celebrate it amid the ongoing Covid crisis in the country. Anushka, who is married to Virat Kohli, also said that she and Virat are coming together to do their bit in India’s fight against COVID-19. The Bollywood actor also mentioned that the couple will share the details with their fans soon so that they can also be a part of this “movement”.
Sportscrickettimes.com

IPL 2021: WATCH – Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant engage in a humorous chat post DC vs RCB match

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) trumped Delhi Capitals (DC) in a close encounter on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Put to bat first, RCB lost back to back wickets in the form of their skipper Virat Kohli (12) and opener Devdutt Padikkal (17). Coming into bat at number three, Rajat Patidar steadied the innings with the in-form Glenn Maxwell before the latter threw his wicket off a ball by Amit Mishra.
Sportsshepherdgazette.com

PBKS vs RCB, Indian Premier League: Followers Hail Harpreet Brar After He Dismisses Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers

IPL 2021: Harpreet Brar dismissed AB de Villiers after having got Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell.© IPL/Twitter. Harpreet Brar played his first match in IPL 2021 on Friday for Punjab Kings and he had a game to remember as he dismissed Royal Challengers Bangalore’s big three – captain Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers – to effectively nip in the bud RCB’s chances of chasing down Punjab’s 179 in Ahmedabad. These were also Brar’s first three IPL wickets. He started off with the big wicket of Kohli (35), who missed a delivery after having come down the pitch and lost his leg stump.
Celebritiesmansworldindia.com

Anushka Sharma Birthday Special: A Lookback At How Her Love Story With Virat Kohli Started

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most adorable couples in B-Town. The couple has been married for three years now, and have also become parents to a cute little baby girl recently. The couple has always been about social media PDA, supporting each other, and painting the town red with their immaculate chemistry. But did you know, their love story started off on a very arrogant note? Today as the actress is celebrating her 33rd birthday, we bring to you an interesting Anushka Sharma birthday special trivia.
Public Healthdallassun.com

Virat Kohli receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Kohli also urged everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they can. "Vaccinate as soon as you can please. Stay Safe," Kohli wrote in his Instagram story. India pacer Ishant...
Sportsharvardpolitics.com

IPL During COVID: The Nexus Between Cricket and Politics in India

It is with more than a tinge of remorse that we must admit, as avid cricket fans, to have followed the Indian Premier League — the world’s most lucrative cricket tournament — this year with even deeper a fervor than the last. This represents a perversion on two counts. First, it has meant conceding the allure of a cricket format both of us had hitherto abhorred. And second (a much more solemn charge), it has required reconciling the ersatz gaudiness of T20 cricket with the harrowing imagery of overflowing crematoria in Delhi.
SportsThe Daily Star

Kohli and Co. get first vaccine dose ahead of England tour

India captain Virat Kohli and several of his team mates have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccines before they leave for a tour of England next month. India face New Zealand in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship at Southampton in June before playing a five-test series against England from Aug. 4.
Public Healthcrickettimes.com

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma raise INR 11 crore in less than a week for fighting COVID-19 in India

India captain Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma had come forward last Friday (May 7) to announce a fundraising project to help the country fight the second wave of the deadly COVID-19. The couple had posted a 46-second video on their social media handles urging their millions of followers to donate generously. The duo donated Rs.2 Crore for the fund-raiser on Ketto.
Sportscricfit.com

3 Indian Batter Who Can Become Highest Run Scorers In WTC Final

The Indian squad for the ICC World Test Championship Final was announced on Tuesday. There aren’t many changes in the squad that played against Australia. India have stuck with their core group of players and most of them are automatic picks into the playing 11. The final will commence from 18th June at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.
Sportscricfit.com

5 Indian Cricket Facts That Might Sound Fake But Are Actually True

Cricket is a sport that has a massive fanbase all over the world. It is the most popular sport in Asian countries with India having one of the largest fan bases. Millions follow the game in the Indian subcontinent and it is nothing short of a religion. And, the fans...