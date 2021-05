Google is adding a feature to its Chrome password manager that allows you to change a compromised password with a few button taps. If its security check feature finds a password that was potentially leaked, the message will now include a “Change Password” button for supported sites. Tapping that button will automatically take you to the page to change your password on that site and will fill out a new one with a suggested secure password. That password will then, of course, be stored in Chrome’s password manager.