SailGP teams up with GoPro to bring fans ever closer to the high-speed action and drama in Season 2

The ultra-compact camera GoPro HERO5 Session is now supported in GoPro Labs so it can take advantage of QR code-controlled commands and other experimental features. GoPro Labs was first launched in May 2020. The idea behind the platform was to give GoPro customers access to new experimental firmware and enable them to try out new features that are still under development. We have already seen some development and new features coming to the current GoPro cameras, such as the QR code controls, camera motions triggers, and more. We reported about the development here. GoPro even included some of the original features, like Scheduled Capture, in the official firmware for HERO9 Black, which launched later in 2020. GoPro Labs exists for a year already and the company adds another camera to the list of supported devices. Let’s take a look at what this means.