Internet Explorer, The Love-To-Hate-It Web Browser, Will Die Next Year

WJCT News
WJCT News
 3 days ago
Internet Explorer is nearing the end of a long and slow death, Microsoft announced this week. At 25 years old, the much-reviled web browser that once dominated the Internet couldn't shake its reputation as the slow, buggy net-surfing option. Microsoft has been stepping away from the product since at least...

Internet Explorer, one of Microsoft’s most malicious products, is finally nearing its end. Microsoft announced this week that it will end support for Internet Explorer 11 on June 15, 2022. I’m suffering from the end of IE. For example, in August 2020, Microsoft turned its back on IE for its products. Workplace Chat Software Teams stopped using IE last fall, and its 365 apps (including Office) will stop working in IE by midsummer 2021. 20 years. According to the browser usage tracker NetMarketShare, the browser market share fell below the 50% threshold in 2010 and is now around 5%. Google’s Chrome is the leader in browsers, with a 69% share of the market. In its death announcement, Microsoft said Internet Explorer was slow, impractical for many modern web tasks, incompatible, and much less secure than modern browsers. Microsoft continues to ship IE with Windows to ensure that corporate apps continue to function properly. Enterprises tend to take a very long time to adopt new browser versions, especially when custom-building applications. Most Windows 10 PC owners wouldn’t have noticed that IE was installed on their computer. Microsoft’s latest browser, Edge, is based on Google’s open source Chrome code and has gained far more traction than IE in recent years. It’s unclear whether Microsoft will stop installing IE on Windows PCs by default after it ends support for IE. Probably likely. Microsoft’s latest version of the Edge browser supports web apps built for IE, so customers don’t have to keep switching browsers. As a result, IE has finally surpassed its usefulness. “We are announcing that the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 lies in Microsoft Edge,” said Sean Lyndersay, Program Manager for Edge at Microsoft. “Microsoft Edge is faster, more secure, and a modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it also addresses an important concern, compatibility with older legacy websites and applications.” In 1995. It appeared as part of Windows 95 and became a hit in a blink of an eye. It successfully killed Netscape Navigator and achieved a de facto monopoly in the early 2000s. At its peak in 2002, Internet Explorer accounted for 95% of the browser market, but Microsoft failed to innovate, collecting dust and spider webs for five years, leaving essentially only Internet Explorer 6. It frustrated customers and fled in search of greener meadows. Internet Explorer has become synonymous with bugs, security issues, and old technology. Microsoft finally released IE7 in 2006, but the damage happened. Microsoft has paved the way for Firefox and then Chrome. The company tried to activate IE. With Internet Explorer 9 in 2011, Microsoft finally released the latest browser. Still, to date IE doesn’t support extensions, isn’t available on non-Windows devices, and is out of sync with other devices by default. All flagship products of Chrome and Firefox. Microsoft admits that IE is not ideal for the Web. “Customers have been using IE11 since 2013, when the online environment was far less sophisticated than today’s landscape,” the company said in August last year. “Since then, open web standards and new browsers (such as the new Microsoft Edge) have enabled a better and more innovative online experience.” So Microsoft has tried to kill Internet Explorer for the past five years. I’ve been there, but I’ve failed. In a 2014 “Ask Me Anything” chat on Reddit, Microsoft’s Internet Explorer engineers confirmed that they were considering renaming to “separate themselves from negative perceptions” of the browser. Instead, Microsoft has developed a whole new browser and released Edge in 2015. However, Edge hasn’t really replaced IE. To date, Internet Explorer is pre-installed on your Windows PC along with Edge.
