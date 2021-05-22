Wisconsin teacher on leave after calling maskless student a 'dummy'

© screenshot

A Wisconsin teacher was placed on administrative leave after she engaged in an argument with a student who was not wearing a mask in her classroom, calling him a "dummy" and a "jerk."

A video of the incident was recorded and posted to TikTok. In the footage, the teacher can be seen pointing at the student as she reprimands him for wearing his mask below his chin.

"You know what, you're not a special person around here. You should hear how everybody talks about you. You're a jerk," she tells the student.

At one point, the student tells the unnamed teacher that he is vaccinated against the coronavirus.

"I don't care if you're vaccinated you little d--k. I don't want to get sick and die," she responds. "There's other people you can infect just because you're vaccinated."

The teacher, who works at Poynette High School, then continues to berate the student for his behavior.

"You're not a big man on campus. Stop walking around here like you have a stick up your butt," the teacher says.

"I walk like that because I'm trying not to crease my shoes," the student replies.

"Not literally, dummy," the teacher says.

The School District of Poynette posted a response to the incident, which occurred last Tuesday, to Facebook.

"The School District of Poynette is aware of an incident that occurred today, May 11th, involving a teacher and student at the Poynette High School," the statement, signed by District Administrator Matthew Shappell, reads. "The District is initiating an investigation and the teacher involved has been put on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The District contacted the parents and we are taking steps to provide the appropriate support for the student involved."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week announced that fully vaccinated people can take their mask off both indoors and outdoors, but clarified their position on schools this week.

"Systems and policy adjustments may be required for schools to change mask requirements for students and staff while continuing to ensure the safety of unvaccinated populations," the CDC wrote.

Masks are currently still required to be worn in schools in Poynette, Wisc., according to USA Today.