Editor’s note: This is the final week for this year’s Titan Tattler. As April turns to May, and June nears, the Titans are running out of time in this school year. With most AP exams complete, all that is left to do is take end-of-course exams, but with an updated exemption policy, there is a good chance that students may not have to take their exams. In classes giving teacher-made exams, you can have up to 10 absences with an A letter grade, eight absences with a B letter grade and up to five absences with a C letter grade and still remain exempt from those exams. The update in the policy was made to be more lenient to students whose attendance or quality of work may have been affected by COVID-19.