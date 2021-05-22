Dirt Late Model News

– The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series heads to the Midwest with a duo of races in the Hawkeye State of Iowa this weekend. 300 Raceway, the 3/8-mile oval located in Farley, Iowa, will host the stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series for the Truck Country 50 on Friday, May 21st. There will be a complete program of: Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains – highlighted by a 50-lap, $12,000-to-win main event. Modifieds and Sport Modifieds will also be in action. The last series visit came in July of 2020 where Josh Richards found himself in Victory Lane after a daring three-wide pass before the halfway mark of the race.