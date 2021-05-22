newsbreak-logo
Motorsports

Dirt Late Model News

stlracing.com
 3 days ago

KANKAKEE, IL – June 15, 2007 – Dennis Erb Jr. is off to a great start on the 2007 UMP DIRTcar Racing Summernationals. One of...

www.stlracing.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Late Model#Car Racing#Oakshade Raceway#Tri City Speedway#Ump Summer Nationals#Jeep Vanwormer#Feature#Kankakee Kankakee
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Rossburg, OHfloracing.com

Full Capacity Returns To Eldora In Time For June's Dirt Late Model Dream

With Ohio lifting health orders regarding the coronavirus on June 2, Eldora Speedway plans to offer 100 percent capacity for events starting with June 9-12 action at the Rossburg, Ohio, for back-to-back Dream races. Gov. Mike DeWine's Wednesday evening announcement allow the Tony Stewart-owned track to revise seating maps allowing...
Brown County, SDAberdeen News

Kent Arment wins Late Model feature at Brown County Speedway opener

Brown County Speedway was buzzing earlier than usual after the season kicked off in Friday's program. Kent Arment edged out Josh Skorczewski of Aberdeen for the Late Model feature to close out the night. Scott Bintz of Jamestown, N.D. took the Midwest Modified title, along with Trevor Anderson of Watertown winning the Modifieds, Maria Broksieck of Goodwin claiming Street Stock, and Trevor Nelson of Warner capturing the Super Stock title.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Farmer City, Fairbury Host MARS Late Models This Friday-Saturday

With the highest-paying weekend of the 2021 MARS Racing Series season on deck this weekend, the brightest stars are scheduled to come out and compete. $25,000 in total winner’s shares is on the line as the Midwest’s biggest DIRTcar-sanctioned MARS Late Model names visit two of Illinois’ most popular dirt tracks – Farmer City Raceway and Fairbury Speedway.
Motorsportsozarksindependent.com

Henson Captures ULMA Late Model Win at Lucas Oil Speedway; Jackson, McCowan, Dietrich Also Notch Wins

During his Lucas Oil Speedway championship season of 2020, Cole Henson used consistency to forge his way to the speedway and Lucas Cattle Company ULMA national title. This season, as Henson continues to lead the Missouri Metal Buildings ULMA Late Model and ULMA national standings, he’s also finding his way to victory lane. Saturday night, Henson held off Larry Ferris for his second feature win of the season.
MotorsportsPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Connor Hall holds off Butterbean Queen in final-lap sprint of Late Model race at Langley Speedway

Connor Hall held off Brenden “Butterbean” Queen in a final-lap drag race to win the Virginia Army National Guard/Armed Forces 100 on Saturday at Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway. It was only his second-fastest drive of the day. Earlier Saturday, he attended younger sister Kelsea’s graduation at North Carolina State University. He departed Raleigh at 11 a.m. and was at Langley Speedway by 2 ...
MotorsportsPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Long Prevails for Coveted Potomac Limited Late Model Score

Budds Creek MD- Brandon Long drove a flawless race to score his first career Limited Late Model feature win last Friday night at Potomac Speedway. Long drew the pole for the start of the 20-lap main and shot into the lead on the first lap. As Long set the pace, 5th starting Kyle Lear arrived […] The post Long Prevails for Coveted Potomac Limited Late Model Score appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Motorsportsstlracing.com

Hawkeye State Weekend Host for Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

– The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series heads to the Midwest with a duo of races in the Hawkeye State of Iowa this weekend. 300 Raceway, the 3/8-mile oval located in Farley, Iowa, will host the stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series for the Truck Country 50 on Friday, May 21st. There will be a complete program of: Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains – highlighted by a 50-lap, $12,000-to-win main event. Modifieds and Sport Modifieds will also be in action. The last series visit came in July of 2020 where Josh Richards found himself in Victory Lane after a daring three-wide pass before the halfway mark of the race.
Watsonville, CAspeedsport.com

Hogge Hustles On Ocean Dirt

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Bobby Hogge IV led all 25 laps for Friday’s IMCA Modified feature win at Ocean Speedway. Hogge led time trials, won his heat race, and claimed the dash win, while West Coast Stock Car Hall of Famer Jim Pettit II won the second heat race. The highly-accomplished duo made up the front row with Hogge pulling ahead to lead lap one.
Hickory, NCHickory Daily Record

Leicht, Kossek split Late Model races at Hickory Motor Speedway

The Catawba Valley roared to life last Saturday night at Hickory Motor Speedway as NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series action returned to the track for the running of Mr. Tire Night. A total of six races across five divisions took place, with the Heritage Finance Late Models again holding a pair of 40-lap features.
South Boston, VAyourgv.com

Looney, Peters split Late Model twinbill

A pair of veteran drivers, 2019 NASCAR national runner-up Mike Looney of Catawba and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competitor Timothy Peters of Danville split wins in the twin 75-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division races that headlined Saturday night’s First Responders Night at the Races event at South Boston Speedway.
Motorsportsracedayct.com

Gerry DeGasparre Takes Over New England Late Model Challenge Cup Point Lead

(Press Release from American-Canadian Tour) A man who has already won numerous Late Model track championships is now the early leader in the race for a regional title. East Providence, RI’s Gerry DeGasparre Jr. has moved to the top of the American-Canadian Tour (ACT) New England Late Model Challenge Cup standings following the most recent weekend of weekly racing action.
Selinsgrove, PADaily Item

Late decision leads to Late model victory

The 75th-anniversary celebration of the Selinsgrove Speedway continued Saturday evening with the Late Model 46-lap feature to celebrate the year the track first raced. Matt Cosner of Ridgely West Virginia made a last-minute decision to race, and collected the $5,046 first prize. Devin Hart made a good season even better...
Weedsport, NYspeedsport.com

Pat Ward Tapped For Dirt Modified HoF Induction

WEEDSPORT, N.Y. – Pat Ward of Genoa, N.Y., a longtime stalwart on the Central New York racing scene, has been selected for induction into the Northeast Dirt Modified Hall of Fame. Ward, the only addition for this year, will join the held-over Class of 2020 — including drivers Brett Hearn,...
Stafford, CTracedayct.com

Back To The Front: Tom Fearn Snaps Late Model Winless Streak At Stafford

STAFFORD – He’s the king of the Late Model division at Stafford Speedway, but Tom Fearn hasn’t had much of a chance to hang out in his throne of late. Fearn, the all-time winningest Late Model driver at Stafford Speedway, had 12 wins in 21 Late Model starts in 2018 and eight wins over the first 17 events in 2019.