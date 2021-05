Another race, another incredible field of contestants, and another great night of racing is sure to make your Tuesday terrific as the Castrol® FloRacing Night in America series heads to Tri-City Speedway for a $10,000-to-win super late model midweek special. Jonathan Davenport holds the Castrol® FloRacing points chase firmly in grasp with a 36-point lead over second-place Devin Moran. Mike Marlar is steadily climbing in the points chase and is only six points behind Moran. World of Outlaws points leader Brandon Sheppard will be aboard his family-owned #B5 Rocket. Kyle Larson returns to try and go back-to-back after winning round #3 at the Brownstown Speedway. Hometown heroes and brothers Gordy and Trevor Gundaker will compete at their family-owned track along with young gun Hudson O'Neal, Boom Briggs and more!