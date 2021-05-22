newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Maryland men's lacrosse: Terps take

By WheelsRI
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNCAA Quarterfinals, Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Season Records: No. 1 Maryland (13-0), No. 4 Notre Dame (8-3) The Terrapins and Fighting Irish meet for the sixth straight season, although the stakes of this game are considerably higher. The winner moves on to the Final Four. On paper, the teams appear nearly evenly matched in every statistical category. Both teams come into the game feeling slighted by the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee. The third-seeded Terps must travel to the sixth-seeded Fighting Irish, and both teams have legitimate gripes about their seedings in general.

247sports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland College Sports
State
Maryland State
State
Vermont State
Local
Maryland Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Mirer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inside Lacrosse#Lacrosse Players#Ball Games#End Game#Men S Lacrosse#Irish#Drexel#The Opponent#Upenn#Tewaaraton#Hoftra#All American#Nick Grill#Uvm#Lsm Ajax#The Game#Final Four#Double Pole Maryland#Multiple Match Ups#7a
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Lacrosse
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsOnward State

Penn State Men’s Lacrosse 2021 Big Ten Tournament Preview

After what has been described as a “humbling” 2021 season by Nittany Lions’ head coach Jeff Tambroni, No. 19 Penn State men’s lacrosse is ready to start up postseason play. After going 1-4 during the first phase of the season, Penn State bounced back and went 3-2 to end the...
Maryland StateMichigan Daily

Michigan falls to Maryland in Big Ten Tournament semis, 16-8

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — There’s an old adage in sports that it’s hard to beat a team three times in a season. Heading into its matchup against undefeated Maryland, the Michigan men’s lacrosse team hoped that that adage would once again rear its head. After a historic win over Ohio State in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament, the Wolverines were primed to catch an undefeated Terrapins’ squad — who had not played in over a week — dozing.
College Sportsusalaxmagazine.com

Jared Bernhardt is the USA Lacrosse Division I Men's Player of the Week

Jared Bernhardt, a Tewaaraton Award favorite looking to lead Maryland on an NCAA title run this month, had a career day in the Big Ten semifinals against Michigan. The attackman scored eight goals and had two assists, setting the Maryland all-time scoring record with his 258th career point to pass Matt Rambo and setting a new career high with 10 points. Bernhardt is the USA Lacrosse Division I Men’s Player of the Week for his efforts.
College Sportsheraldmailmedia.com

Terps rally to win Big Ten lacrosse title

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The No. 1-ranked and undefeated Maryland men's lacrosse team won the Big Ten tournament championship on Saturday night at Panzer Stadium, rallying to beat Johns Hopkins 12-10 to capture the conference’s automatic qualifier for the NCAA tournament. Kyle Long's goal with 5:34 left in the fourth...
College Park, MDPosted by
WUSA9

Terps sibling rivalry takes center stage in upcoming NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team will face Vermont in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. Maryland is a #3 seed in this tournament after being ranked number one for a big chunk of the season leading to conference play. But Terps head coach, John Tillman, isn't focused on where they stand, he's focused on showing everyone where they belong.
College Sportslacrossebucket.com

2021 NCAA Tournament Preview: Bottom Half

(Photo Courtesy of Maryland Athletics) The NCAA Tournament bracket is set and the fight to be the final team standing on Memorial Day gets underway on Saturday at noon. Each half (top and bottom) of the bracket will see two teams advance to Championship Weekend. In the top half, the road to East Hartford, Conn. runs through Hempstead, N.Y., and in the bottom half, it runs through South Bend, Ind.
Maryland Statewmucsports.net

No. 3 seed Maryland men’s lacrosse swarms Vermont in 17-11 win advancing to the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals

Vermont midfielder Griffin Fenech desperately searched for space as the shot clock ticked down, but instead lost the ball on a trail check resulting in a shot-clock violation. Off the restart, Alex Smith launched the ball forward to fellow midfielder Joshua Coffman who found Jared Bernhardt just outside the crease for his fifth goal of the day. That nifty backhand finish was emblematic of Maryland’s effectiveness, consistently converting transition offense off of Vermont’s 22 turnovers. 15 of those 22 turnovers came in the first half.
Maryland StateWashington Post

Jared Bernhardt helps Maryland cruise past Vermont to open the NCAA men’s lacrosse tournament

Maryland had little reason to worry about a letdown so early in the NCAA tournament. The undefeated Terrapins have surged past every opponent they have faced this season, usually with ease, and attackman Jared Bernhardt, perhaps the nation’s best player, scores goals at an astonishing rate. So Vermont, the Terps’ first-round foe, never became much of a threat in Sunday’s tournament opener, and Maryland’s dominant run through the men’s lacrosse season continued.
Maryland State247Sports

Maryland mens lacrosse stages dramatic rally past Notre Dame, advances to Final Four

Record books provide the details. Games provide the emotion. In the NCAA Tournament where the combination of the two create legends. In Maryland’s 14-13 overtime win on the road in South Bend, Ind., as the higher seed against Notre Dame in the NCAA Quarterfinals, the legend of Maryland’s seniors continued to grow. A simple give-and-go from redshirt senior Logan Wisnauskas (3g, 1a) to Anthony DeMaio (1g, 3a) – a pairing that teammates have dubbed the “weird lefties” – ended the game and send the Terps to Hartford, CT on Memorial Day Weekend where they will face second-seeded Duke.
Maryland Stateusalaxmagazine.com

Maryland Follows Familiar Formula in First-Round Win over Vermont

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — It’s a Maryland postseason tradition like few others. Putter about around .500 on faceoffs throughout the season. Encounter a dominant player at the X in the NCAA tournament. Get the better of him (or come close) and move along to the next round. The third-seeded Terrapins...
Maryland Statechatsports.com

Maryland men’s lacrosse attacker Jared Bernhardt named Tewaaraton finalist

There was a time after the initial COVID-19 shutdown when Jared Bernhardt believed his college career was over. He was a senior then. Biding his time, hoping to return to college sports with a plan to play Division II football in the fall, Bernhardt joined Ferris State, a University in Michigan, for summer workouts. The plan never materialized and Ferris State’s season was canceled in the fall, so he went back home to Florida to pick the stick back up and train for a possible return to Maryland.
Maryland Statetestudotimes.com

MM 5.11: Maryland women’s golf set to take on NCAA Regionals

The women’s golf NCAA regional championship in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was set to begin on May 10 but rain forced a postponement of the opening round. The No. 19 Maryland women’s golf team for the tournament is comprised of individually ranked seniors No. 10 Virunpat Olankitkunchai and No. 76 Laura Van Respaille, as well as graduate student Xiaolin Tian, sophomore Maria Vittoria Corbi and freshman Patricie Mackova.