Maryland men's lacrosse: Terps take

NCAA Quarterfinals, Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Season Records: No. 1 Maryland (13-0), No. 4 Notre Dame (8-3) The Terrapins and Fighting Irish meet for the sixth straight season, although the stakes of this game are considerably higher. The winner moves on to the Final Four. On paper, the teams appear nearly evenly matched in every statistical category. Both teams come into the game feeling slighted by the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee. The third-seeded Terps must travel to the sixth-seeded Fighting Irish, and both teams have legitimate gripes about their seedings in general.