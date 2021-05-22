newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Governor Newsom Signs Legislation to Fast-Track Key Housing, Economic Development Projects in California

eastcountytoday.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE – Alongside state and local leaders in San Jose Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation by Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) that extends expedited California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) review for key developments and expands the streamlining process to include small-scale housing projects – boosting the state’s economic recovery with the creation of more housing and good jobs.

eastcountytoday.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
San Jose, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Real Estate
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Liccardo
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Housing#Housing Developments#Housing Construction#Economic Development#Project Development#Newsom Signs Legislation#D San Diego#Ceqa#Legislature#Sb#Covid#Assembly#Governor Newsom#Eligible Housing Projects#Governor Gavin Newsom#Infill Projects#Key Developments#Long Term Prosperity#Senate President#Expedited Ceqa Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Google
Related
California Statecapitolweekly.net

Pro-recall forces seek to cancel California’s progress

With the signatures tallied and the threshold for recall election met, media attention will soon shift to the campaign ahead. Will an embattled Gov. Gavin Newsom be able to persuade voters that he deserves to stay? Will an ambitious Democrat break party ranks and seek to position themselves as an alternative to Newsom? Will the election devolve into the cacophonous circus that we saw during the recall of Gov. Gray Davis in 2003?
California Statecapitolweekly.net

Climate change impact increasingly felt in California

More wildfires. Hotter days. Drought. Sea-level rise. Those conditions are an increasing reality in California, which is steadily becoming an altered state. But if the grimmest predictions of experts about our state and climate change become true, the conditions will become far worse. “Average summer temperatures in California have risen...
California StateCommercial Observer

San Diego Ruling Could Impact California Housing Statewide

A developer-friendly ruling in San Diego Superior Court, which invalidated a referendum on a contentious local development, could strike down the ability of citizens to use ballot referendums to stop development projects in California. Judge Richard S. Whitney decided the case, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune, which first reported...
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose’s big gamble with Measure H might be illegal

Seventy-three percent of San Jose voters went all-in for more card room tables last November. But state officials say that increasing that number might be illegal. At the end of last year, San Jose voters overwhelmingly approved Measure H, which allows local casinos to increase the number of tables if they agreed to pay the... The post San Jose’s big gamble with Measure H might be illegal appeared first on San José Spotlight.
California StateFresno Business Journal

Following feds’ lead, California to relax mask mandate June 15

Gym goers wear masks at the Fit Republic at Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue in July 2020. Photo by Donald A. Promnitz. Today, the California Department of Health and Human Services announced fully vaccinated individuals can leave the mask at home as of June 15. The state’s decision comes after...
California StatePosted by
LocalNewsMatters.org

California’s Latino population bears brunt of overall COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 has highlighted and exacerbated health disparities across various demographic groups. In California, the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the Latino population, which makes up over half of the state’s cases since the beginning of the pandemic, despite making only 39 percent of the state’s population. This trend has been reported in the Bay Area too, including in Napa, Sonoma and San Francisco counties.
California StateTribTown.com

California won’t lift its mask requirement for another month

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California won’t lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public and businesses time to prepare and ensure cases stay low, the state health director said Monday. “This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change, while we continue the relentless focus...
Santa Clara County, CAPalo Alto Online

VTA governance reform bill punted to next year

A legislative proposal to reform the governance structure at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority will not advance this year after its author, Assembly member Marc Berman, opted to defer his bill to 2022. The bill from Berman, D-Menlo Park, would have reduced the size of the VTA board from...
California StatePosted by
Mark-John Clifford

The mask dilemma for California

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks outside or in specific enclosed venues. "People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday."
California Statefuelcellsworks.com

North County Transit District (NCTD) To Construct A Hydrogen Fueling Station In Oceanside California

Oceanside, CA – Today, the North County Transit District (NCTD) announced that the California Energy Commission (CEC) has awarded the District a $4 million grant to construct a hydrogen fueling station at the agency’s West Division BREEZE Facility in Oceanside. Once constructed, this station will have the capacity to support up to 50 hydrogen fuel-cell electric buses bringing the District closer toward achieving its goal of transitioning its entire fleet to zero-emission buses by 2042.
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...