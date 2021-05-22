Governor Newsom Signs Legislation to Fast-Track Key Housing, Economic Development Projects in California
SAN JOSE – Alongside state and local leaders in San Jose Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation by Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) that extends expedited California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) review for key developments and expands the streamlining process to include small-scale housing projects – boosting the state’s economic recovery with the creation of more housing and good jobs.eastcountytoday.net