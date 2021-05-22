newsbreak-logo
Louisiana Baseball Survives Late Rally to Beat Troy 3-2

By Charlie Long
97.3 The Dawg
 4 days ago
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns received an outstanding pitching performance by Connor Cooke and held on to survive a late push by the Troy Trojans to win 3-2. With the win, Louisiana is 29-22 overall and 12-11 in Sun Belt Conference play. Because Little Rock and UT-Arlington both lost, the Cajuns are in sole possession of second place in the Sun Belt West Division. They are one game behind the Mavericks for first place and one game in front of Little Rock for third place with one game left to go in the regular season.

