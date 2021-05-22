Nigeria Bureau De Change Association Boss Accuses Speculators of Destabilizing the Naira— Says Central Bank Funding Will End Currency Woes

LAGOS, Nigeria, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nigeria's leading retail Bank Polaris has launched a digital bank called VULTe. In his welcome address at the well-attended unveiling ceremony which held in Eko Hotel, Lagos the Chairman of the Bank, M.K Ahmad (OON) disclosed that the corporate goal of Polaris is to offer customers and non-customers of the Bank, a 24-hour seamless service using VULTe. In his words, "This is a milestone in our pursuit of a strong and digitally-led retail brand. When we started the Polaris journey almost three years ago, we were very clear on the type of Bank we must build and the direction we must go. This was largely informed by the fast pace of change in financial service provisioning and the apparent technology-defined outlook of our business."