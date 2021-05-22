newsbreak-logo
Scott Parker drops future hint after breaking silence on Tottenham links

By James Marshment
TEAMtalk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrong claims that Scott Parker is a leading candidate to succeed Jose Mourinho in the Tottenham dugout having drawn a response from the Fulham manager. Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has so far drawn a blank in his efforts to land a big-name replacement for Mourinho. Having seen Julian Nagelsmann swap Leipzig for Bayern Munich, the Spurs supremo appears to have switched his focus to Serie A. But landing a new manager has seemed a difficult task, especially with the club missing out on Champions League football again.

