Queen Elizabeth II visits carrier ahead of maiden deployment

By PAN PYLAS - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 3 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has made a quick visit to the Royal Navy’s flagship aircraft carrier that bears the name of her eponymous forebear, ahead of its maiden operational deployment. HMS Queen Elizabeth, named after the Tudor-era monarch who vanquished the Spanish Armada, will be leading a 28-week deployment to the Far East that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted is not confrontational towards China. The 3 billion-pound ($4.2 billion) ship, which has eight RAF F35B stealth fighter jets on board, will depart from Portsmouth Naval Base later Saturday. It will be accompanied by six Royal Navy ships, a submarine, 14 naval helicopters and a company of Royal Marines.

